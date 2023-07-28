Braves announce precautions against heat for current homestand

With expected high temperatures in the mid-90s for most of the next week, the Braves announced precautions they are taking for the homestand that begins Friday.

The Braves have three games scheduled against the Brewers on Friday-Sunday and three against the Angels on Monday-Wednesday before they begin another trip out of town. Sunday’s game has a 1:35 p.m. start and Wednesday’s a 12:20 p.m. start.

Here is the list of precautions from the Braves:

-Fans are allowed to bring one sealed plastic bottle of water, one bag of food, and one bottle of non-aerosol sunscreen per game ticket.

-Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Braves cap to stay shaded and cool.

-Cooling stations inside the park are located at first-base and third-base elevator lobbies on the lower level.

-Battery-operated, handheld fans and misters are allowed.

-Umbrellas are permitted, as long as they don’t block other fans’ view of the game, according to the Truist Park guidelines.

-The below ice-water stations will be set up and in place throughout the homestand:

» Left Field Gate

» Chop House Gate

» Right Field Gate

» 1st Base Gate

» 3rd Base Gate

» Sandlot

» 1st Base LL Premium Lobby

» 3rd Base LL Premium Lobby

» Jim Beam Lounge (ticket specific)

» Chippers Corner (ticket specific)

» Outside of Wahlburgers in The Battery Atlanta

» Delta Wing (Outside 3rd Base Gate)