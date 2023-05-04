Brandon Gaudin, Jeff Francoeur excited to broadcast from right-field bleachers

On Friday, Gaudin and Francoeur will call the game. Reporter Lauren Jbara also will be part of the telecast. Darren O’Day, who played a few seasons with the Braves during a 15-year MLB career, is a confirmed guest.

This will mark Gaudin’s debut in the bleachers. He’s grateful that everyone around him – especially the production crew, led by Gretchen Kaney – has put on this type of broadcast before. Gaudin recently watched a bleachers broadcast from last season to get a feel for everything.

“I wanted to see physically where they were sitting, how they handled the camera angles, how they handled the discussion, how much did they interact with who was on air with them as a guest versus the game,” Gaudin said. “Because I don’t want to lose sight of the game. It’s a cool thing, but ultimately if watching at home, I’m like ‘Wow, this is cool.’ But if there’s two on and two out in a tie game in the seventh, I want the announcers talking about what’s going on on the field.”

“And we will to that extent,” Francoeur said. “I mean, if it’s a good ballgame, like anything, you’re locked in.”

Francoeur said that, during Strider’s 16-strikeout game, the broadcasters began focusing on the game around the sixth inning. They have the ability to do that whenever. But broadcasting from the right-field stands allows them an uncommon opportunity to connect with fans.

Before the game, Gaudin and Francoeur will help open the gates to Truist Park and greet fans at the entrance by The Battery Atlanta plaza for a short time. They will continue interacting with fans – such as signing autographs and taking pictures – throughout the night.

“Honestly, that’s where (Jeff is) just gold,” Gaudin said. “I mean, I’ve never been around a former athlete that is so engaging with everybody – the team, fans, people we see on the road in the hotel. He’s made for this. And when I say ‘this,’ not only broadcasting but ‘Baseball from the Bleachers.’ So I’ll be riding his coattails. Every time down at batting practice still, when there’s fan interaction, I’m kind of riding his coattails, and I’ll be doing that out in the bleachers as well. I mean, he just has a gift for that. I think it’s gonna be fun; it’s gonna be fun to have that interaction. That’s so much different than being in the press box, but that’s where being his sidekick is a treat.”

The production crew might face the biggest challenge of the night, Gaudin said, because of the logistical challenges that come with putting on a broadcast from the stands. For the broadcasters, the toughest part probably is calling the game with accuracy when the ball is in the air.

“I think for me, the biggest challenge will be the judging of the fly balls and the line drives, because from that perspective – I’ve sat out there as a fan. It’s just different,” Gaudin said. “You cannot tell as well as opposed to (in the booth).”

Added Francouer: “Yeah. It’s fun to do it one or two times a year because fans understand where it’s at and what’s going on, but night in and night out, no.”

For example, when Sean Murphy homered to left field twice in a game in New York this week, Gaudin and Francouer could tell both were gone. But from the right-field seats, broadcasters might need to wait for the ball to get closer to landing before being able to see where it will end up.

Here’s something to watch for Friday: In the handful of bleacher games that Bally Sports Southeast has done, no one has hit a home run toward the broadcast table in front of the Chop House.

Yes, no one.

“Nothing close,” Francoeur said. “Not even in the vicinity.”

Francoeur even will bring his glove. “You hope for action,” he said. They’re still waiting for the first homer hit to them.

“I’ve told those guys I think they probably try too hard, and it backfires,” Francoeur said.

The bleacher game probably also will showcase the connection between Gaudin and Francoeur. It seems they have brought out the best in one another in their short time working together in the booth.

“I was telling him the other day, we were talking, I think on the plane, and I said I’ve had an absolute blast,” Francoeur said. “Look, he’s different than (former announcer) Chip (Caray), like anybody. Just like the guys he’s worked with and he comes to me; everybody’s different.”

Francoeur has appreciated that Gaudin lets him do his thing. For example, when Bryce Elder was dealing Tuesday versus the Marlins, Gaudin took a back seat and allowed Francoeur to break down Elder.

Those watching may remember that Elder’s start also came with Francoeur joking about having better hair than Gaudin.

These guys are having fun. Through a long season, broadcasters need that.

“I think one thing I always appreciate in other people is self-deprecation, and Jeff’s about as good as there is at that,” Gaudin said. “And that makes the ribbing in the broadcast and the back and forth easy and fun. Because when I say something that’s a cheap shot at him, he knows I’m joking.”

On Friday, Gaudin, Francoeur and the production crew will take the broadcast from the booth to right field.

“Things like this are really cool as a change of pace because it’s such a long season,” Gaudin said. “This is not something you would want to do nightly, and your fans wouldn’t want that. But I think every now and then on a Friday, it’s a cool, different thing. You get to interact with the fans. I’m excited for it.”