Photos: Braves start series with Padres

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 10
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 12, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)