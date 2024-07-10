Photos: Braves lose to the Diamondbacks

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 10
Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Phoenix. The Braves fell 7-5. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)