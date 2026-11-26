Sports Weekend Predictions: It could be rancid Rivalry Week for Georgia Tech Falcons will fluster Kirk Cousins, Kennesaw State to earn bowl bid. Share Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talk after Georgia won 44-42 over Georgia Tech in eight overtimes during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 24 minutes ago

It’s Rivalry Week in college football. It’s time once again for old, bitter foes to clash. In my case, it’s my confidence picking games against the spread vs. the voice in my head telling me I’m going to blow my four-game lead and finish with a losing record for the fifth consecutive year. Confidence is a slight favorite. Falcons (+7) at Vikings Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr said the team’s bye week came at “the perfect time.” Does anyone ever say it came at a bad time? The perfect time for the Falcons would have been Weeks 1 or 2. That’s early, but it would have meant one less game with Cooper Rush at quarterback.

The Minnesota Star Tribune says the Falcons are a “dangerous” team because they beat the 49ers, who blew out the Vikings on Sunday in Mexico City. But that’s the only win in the past six games for the Falcons. Coach Kevin Stefanski spent the bye week grinding through video, looking for answers. I doubt he’s found enough to win in Minnesota, but the Falcons will give Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins enough trouble to cover the spread. Georgia Tech (+35½) at No. 1 Georgia

This is the largest point spread in the Georgia-Georgia Tech series since at least 1997. Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key acknowledged that point spreads and statistical projections mean something. But he added that “there’s also a lot of really, really big, nice buildings in Las Vegas for a reason, right? People lose too.” He’s right, but that felt personal. The Jackets were competitive in losses to Georgia during the past three seasons. It would be a big surprise if they keep this game close. Covering this massive spread isn’t out of the question. Tech is my pick because I can better accept losing with a big underdog than losing with a big favorite because of late-game randomness.

Louisiana (-5½) at Georgia State

This is the final game of the season for Georgia State (5-6, 2-5 Sun Belt). The Panthers won’t go to a bowl with a victory, but a break-even record would mean something after last year’s 1-11 finish. Louisiana (8-3, 5-2) is banged up on defense, and Georgia State’s offense has improved in the back half of the season. I’m picking the Panthers as home underdogs. Kennesaw State (-3½) at Western Kentucky

Kennesaw State (5-6, 4-3 Conference USA) has won four consecutive games after starting 0-6 against FBS teams. Now, the Owls can qualify for a bowl game by beating the Hilltoppers (4-7, 3-4). Said KSU coach Jerry Mack: “They are extremely talented. They are not a four-win football team.” Maybe so, but the Owls are going to cover the spread. Other college game of interest No. 3 Texas (-10½) at Texas A&M

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko is unable or unwilling to explain who is calling the offensive plays. Elko said offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins didn’t do it during the loss at Oklahoma last weekend, but it also wasn’t quarterbacks coach Joey Lynch, who was on the sideline with a play sheet. “It’s just a collaborative effort,” Elko told reporters. I’ve heard enough: I’m backing the Longhorns No. 5 Tennessee (- 13½) at Vanderbilt

The Vols lost to Vanderbilt at home last season. At least that didn’t cost them anything except the shame of losing to the in-state rival that doesn’t care nearly as much about football. This time, Tennessee essentially is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Vols will be focused and playing ferociously on defense. I like them to cover. Auburn (+14½) at No. 6 Alabama Auburn has won as many as seven games for the first time since 2019. One of those victories was at Georgia. Win at Alabama, too, and first-year coach Alex Golesh could probably get a contract extension. The Crimson Tide finally seem to have their act together. I’m backing them to cover the spread in their seventh consecutive victory against Auburn.

Duke (+14½) at No. 8 Wake Forest The ACC changed its tiebreaker rules after Duke made last year’s title game with a 7-5 record and beat Virginia to knock the Cavaliers out of the CFP. Wake Forest already clinched a spot in the ACC championship game against Miami, but Duke can muck things up by handing the Deacons a second loss. That would be a funny outcome, but I’ll take Wake to cover. No. 15 USC (-7) at No. 9 UCLA It looks like the CFP selection committee is setting up the Bruins to be punished for an injured QB even if they win, like FSU was in 2023. UCLA (10-1) dropped from fourth to ninth in the rankings after losing at Michigan. QB Ty Dieffenbach suffered an injury in the game, but committee chair Hunter Yurachek told On3 sports that had nothing to do with the big drop: “We will take that into consideration moving forward.” USC is favored because of Dieffenbach’s uncertain injury status. I’ll take UCLA and the points while hoping he plays. No. 20 Florida (-6) at Florida State

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Rick Stockstill received a $150,000 bonus for no more than two months of real work as interim head coach. Stockstill was already making $135,000 as the director of scouting for just one side of the ball, offense. This NIL money is getting out of control. The Seminoles are my pick. No. 24 Washington (+14) at No. 12 Oregon Dan Lanning, the best head coach among Kirby Smart’s ex-assistants, could get a shot to face his old boss in the playoff. Lanning’s Ducks are just outside of the 11-team cutoff for Power 4 programs but they could move up to No. 8 or 9 by winning this game and the Big Ten title game. Washington is my choice. Other NFL games of interest Panthers (+3) at Buccaneers