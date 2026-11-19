Georgia Bulldogs How to watch Georgia vs. South Carolina football: TV channel, streaming info Georgia will face South Carolina for the first time since 2023 on Saturday night. Share Georgia running back Nate Frazier (second from right) reacts after running for 46 yards during the first quarter against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Miss. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago

Kickoff time The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Odds, point spread, over/under Georgia is a 14.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to VegasInsider. The over/under is 51.5. Georgia is 8-2 against the spread this season.

Related Story Georgia tailback Nate Frazier lifts ground game, responds to adversity November 19, 2026 What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about South Carolina On facing South Carolina:

“We’re really excited to go over to Columbia. What a great atmosphere for a night game, primetime game. A lot of respect for (South Carolina coach) Shane (Beamer) and the job he’s done at South Carolina. I’ve known Shane for a long time, and he’s a tremendous coach, tremendous motivator. He’s done a great job there. I mean, they’ve had the highs and lows like everybody has, including us this season, and he’s done a great job of managing that. The ebbs and flows of the SEC is tough, and we know we’re in for a big game at their place at night.”

On South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles: “Yeah, they do a tremendous job. They mix tempo. They’re committed to the run; they got really good backs. Their offensive line plays extremely hard (and) physical. You can see the strain on tape, it’s very obvious when you turn on the tape, how hard they play and how physical they play. The hardest thing for me is, you know, we didn’t play them two years, maybe two or three. But that’s (a) hard comparison, because I don’t have anything to compare it to really, other than overlap games. In terms of Kendal versus anybody else, I can tell you they’re explosive. I mean, every play could go the distance. They got speed, they got toughness. And you know, they got a quarterback that can get the ball anywhere on the field. I mean, he throws the ball 60-70 yards on a line.” On his takeaways watching film of South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers: