Sports Weekend Predictions: Sellers gives South Carolina a shot against Georgia Georgia Tech seeks first winning streak, Georgia State chases bowl bid. Share South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers scrambles out of the pocket during the Gamecocks' game against Texas A&M on Nov. 7, 2026. (Artie Walker Jr./AP)

By Michael Cunningham 13 minutes ago

Weekend Predictions has been wobbling for more than a month. The number of losing weeks picking games against the spread is equal to the number of winning weeks. But all is not lost. I still can have a winning season despite my shaky performance. This must be what it feels like to be a coach in the NFC South. It’s too bad the Falcons are off this week. Nothing boosts my confidence more than picking against them. No. 1 Georgia (-14 ½) at No. 21 South Carolina A year ago, Shane Beamer predicted the Gamecocks would be in the running for a playoff spot now. After South Carolina’s playoff hopes were ended by a 34-6 loss at Arkansas on Saturday, Beamer predicted that it “won’t be the last time” there is playoff talk for his team in November. I suppose that’s possible with the playoff field expanding to 24 teams next year.

Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (ankle) is expected to start after missing the Arkansas game. The Bulldogs couldn’t stop a quarterback with a similar profile, Auburn’s Byrum Brown. It’s hard to go against Georgia nowadays, but I’m doing it because South Carolina looks like a strong home underdog with Sellers. The ‘Cocks will cover. No. 11 Wake Forest (-20½) at Georgia Tech

Clemson has become a midtier ACC program. That doesn’t negate the value of Georgia Tech’s victory in Death Valley last week. The Yellow Jackets still have some fight left. I just wish they’d provided some clue about that before I picked them to lose big. The betting markets weren’t impressed by Tech’s victory at Clemson. The Jackets are getting the most points at Bobby Dodd Stadium since they were 24½-point home underdogs against Georgia in 2023. Tech could compete again and still get routed because, unlike Clemson, Wake Forest’s offense is explosive. I’m siding against the Jackets again and I won’t be surprised if I’m wrong this time.

Georgia State (+1½) at Marshall

Georgia State was 4-20 during coach Dell McGee’s first two seasons. Now the Panthers (5-5, 2-4 Sun Belt) can quality for a bowl game by winning one of their final two games. They have a better shot of beating Marshall (5-5, 2-4) than Louisiana (7-3, 4-2). GSU is my pick. Florida International (+3½) at Kennesaw State

KSU (4-6, 3-3 Conference USA) is on a three-game winning streak. The Owls technically will be eligible for a bowl game if they win out but the odds are near zero for reasons that are, in the NCAA tradition, too convoluted to explain briefly. KSU has thrived on turnovers, and FIU has committed a lot of them. I’m backing the Owls to cover. Other college games of interest No. 2 Utah (-7) at TCU

TCU hasn’t been the same since getting thrashed by Georgia for the 2022 national championship. It’s reached the point where fans heckled coach Sonny Dykes during a game that TCU ended up winning. The Horned Frogs have a very good defense. They aren’t equipped to score many points against Utah, though, so I’m siding with the Utes. No. 4 UCLA (-3½) at Michigan

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham’s detached sideline demeanor didn’t matter when he was winning consistently at Utah. It matters a lot to Michigan fans with the Wolverines 2-5 in the Big Ten during Whittingham’s first year. Whittingham told media he coaches his coaches during games, not the players: “I’ve never been one to really meddle.” Does he think that’s helping? I’m backing UCLA. LSU (-1½) at No. 9 Tennessee LSU coach Lane Kiffin wanted us to believe he hadn’t thought about going back to Knoxville to face his jilted ex-employer. “Because I feel like we’ve been in so much toxic environments and things so far that, you know, it’ll just be more of it,” said the coach who created the toxicity. I like Tennessee to cover.

NFL games of interest Saints (+11½) at Bears The last-second loss to the Panthers on Sunday could end up being the reason coach Kellen Moore loses his job. Then again, maybe Moore is safe no matter what. Saints owner Gayle Benson recently told WDSU: “They’re going to try the best they can and that’s really all they can do.” Maybe she can treat the players to pizza after the next loss. The Saints are getting too many points for me to pass on them even though I probably should. Buccaneers (+7) at Lions The SI.com headline reads: “What the Buccaneers Signing Cooper Rush Really Means” I figured it means they didn’t watch Rush’s two starts for the Falcons. It turns out the Bucs signed Rush to the practice squad. Starter Baker Mayfield is dealing with a foot injury. If he can’t play then another ex-Falcon, Easton Stick, will back up Jalon Daniels. The Lions are my pick.

Ravens (+2½) at Panthers The Ravens have lost all hope since two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson suffered a season-ending injury. Their five-game losing streak includes Sunday’s home defeat against the previously winless Chargers. Yet the Ravens are only slight underdogs on the road against the leaders of the NFC South. I’ll probably regret siding with the Panthers. Vikings (+3) vs. 49ers (Mexico City) The people who say Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is a QB guru need to explain why he had to go crawling back to Kirk Cousins. O’Connell couldn’t make good starters out of two QBs who were supposed to replace Cousins, Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy. Cousins is the smart and competent QB the Vikings needed. I like them as underdogs against the 49ers on Sunday night. Last week: 6-7. Season: 60-59-4.