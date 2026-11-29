Michael Cunningham Georgia Tech’s sad season ends even worse than expected at Georgia Yellow Jackets suffer worst-ever loss to Bulldogs. Share Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and players run onto the football field before Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 63-0. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 1 hour ago

It would have been better if Georgia Tech’s season ended a week ago. Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, they were obligated to go to Sanford Stadium on Saturday and take what was coming. I’m not trying to mock the Jackets. The players are high-level athletes who did their best to win games. Coach Brent Key and his assistants are professionals who tried to make them better. There was just nothing new this game could reveal about the Jackets. They’re a bad, battered football team. They faced the nation’s No. 1 team in Athens with a third-string quarterback. The only mystery was the final score for Tech’s record ninth consecutive loss in Clean Old-Fashioned Hate. That ended up being even worse than expected.

Related Story Georgia Tech football’s rivalry drought continues as gap with UGA grows November 29, 2026 The Bulldogs were favored by 37 ½ points at kickoff. They won 63-0. That’s the largest winning margin by either side in the series. It’s the third-largest losing margin ever for the Jackets. Tech lost to Clemson two times by more points, most recently in 2020 (73-7). Geoff Collins coached that team. Key took over for Collins in 2022 and rebuilt the Jackets into winners. Now, they are back among the worst Power Four teams in the country.

Tech finished 3-9 this year. Collins had a trio of three-win seasons at Tech. The Jackets lost six games this season by margins of 21 points or more. That never happened more than four times in a year with Collins.

Now Key begins an offseason that will make or break his program.

Before this season, Key touted his new coaching hires and boasted about roster depth. Key ended up firing three new assistants before the end of the year and the collection of talent added up to his first losing season. Related Story Georgia Tech makes major coaching staff changes amid disappointing season November 10, 2026 The Jackets faced some bad circumstances before kickoff in Athens. Alberto Mendoza (QB1) and Grady Adamson (QB2) were added to Tech’s long injured list. Graham Knowles (QB3) made his first collegiate start. The Jackets achieved very little against Georgia. They didn’t cross midfield until the last of their 10 possessions. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first four drives, punted to end the fifth, then scored TDs on their next five drives.

Injuries contributed to Tech’s late-season fade. But it’s not the first time Key’s team finished poorly. The Jackets lost four of their final six games in 2024. That year was seen as the setup for a big season in 2025, but Tech lost four of its last five games last year after an 8-0 start. The loss to Georgia makes six in the last seven games for Tech this year.

Key has a lot of work to avoid another losing year in 2027. The four open positions on his staff include defensive coordinator and offensive line coach. There are sure to be more changes in the coming weeks. Key’s track record doesn’t inspire confidence that he’ll get those hires right. It’s also doubtful that bad hires explain why Tech was so bad this season. Key has acknowledged that he must do a better job while pledging to re-evaluate how he does everything. Related Story Weekend Predictions: It could be rancid Rivalry Week for Georgia Tech November 26, 2026 There’s been a gap between Georgia and Georgia Tech football for more than 20 years. Ex-Tech coach Paul Johnson closed some of that space. Key did his part with three competitive efforts in a row.

Key will have to do some heavy lifting to make the Jackets good enough to give Georgia problems again. There’s a lower bar that’s more important to clear. Plenty of ACC teams also made the Jackets look out of their league this season. Boston College, Pitt, Louisville and Wake Forest all routed the Jackets. Key made the staff changes after the loss to Louisville. The Jackets won at Clemson, then lost their last two games by a combined score of 113-29.