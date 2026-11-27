Ken Sugiura As COFH approaches, checking in with Georgia Tech great Paul Johnson The former Yellow Jackets coach recalls meetings with Georgia in stories rivalry. Share Former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson is honored for being named to the College Football hall of fame during an NCAA football game in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the North Carolina Tar Heels. (Bob Andres for the AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 25 minutes ago

Who doesn’t love a story from Paul Johnson that starts “I probably shouldn’t say this”? In this case, probably Georgia fans. It was Nov. 29, 2008. In his first year coaching at Georgia Tech. Johnson led the Yellow Jackets into Sanford Stadium, seeking to stop the Bulldogs’ seven-game winning streak in the series, which to that point tied for Georgia’s longest. Related Story Related story It did not start well — Tech fell behind 28-12 in the second quarter. Johnson, who had been hired at Tech after successful tenures at Georgia Southern and Navy, began hearing it from the Bulldogs faithful behind the Jackets bench.

“They were yelling at me,” Johnson said in a phone interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. “They were like, ‘This ain’t Furman! This ain’t Navy!’” But, in a second half that Tech fans of a certain age will cherish forever, the 22nd-ranked Jackets turned the tables on the No. 11 Bulldogs, taking the lead with a 26-point third quarter and holding on for a 45-42 win. The Jackets’ Clean Old-Fashioned Hate misery was finally over. When the game was in hand, Johnson didn’t have to turn to the stands to enjoy a last laugh over his tormentors. But anyone familiar with the Hall of Fame coach knows that he had no part of such decorum.

“I said, ‘You’re right, because Furman and Army don’t quit in the fourth quarter,’” Johnson said.

Related Story Former Tech coach Paul Johnson tabbed for Hall of Fame induction January 9, 2023 For Saturday’s meeting between Tech and No. 1 Georgia in Athens, the 35.5-point spread and logic lean heavily in favor of a ninth consecutive win for coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

It’s not a bad time to check in on a most colorful icon of the rivalry, one who delivered Tech fans three memorable triumphs in the series that has tilted heavily toward Athens. That 2008 game is Johnson’s favorite of the three from his 11-year term at Tech, the others in 2014 and 2016. “We went in at halftime and I told the guys, I said, ‘This is what’s going to happen in the second half,’” Johnson recalled. “’We’re going to go out there and we’re going to run this play and we’re going to score and we’re going to get back in the game’ … and it kind of happened like I said.”

Without prompting, he brought up his biggest regret in the series — the 2009 loss at Bobby Dodd Stadium when the seventh-ranked Jackets were a rare betting favorite over UGA. “That’s the only time that I was there that I thought we probably had better players,” he said. “We might have had a better team (in other seasons), but better players. We just had so much stuff happen that week, it was crazy.”

Related Story Weekend Predictions: It could be rancid Rivalry Week for Georgia Tech November 26, 2026 Johnson was referring to an NCAA investigation begun over a matter that seems tame in the era of name, image and likeness payments. Star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had accepted $312 in clothing from a former Tech player who was representing an agent. While Johnson never defeated the Bulldogs at Bobby Dodd Stadium — he is part of Tech’s losing streak in Atlanta that now is at 13 games — he finished 3-3 between the hedges. Including his final two years at Tech, the Jackets have not beaten Georgia since, losing eight in a row to Smart. Former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson's favorite victory over rival Georgia was the 2008 win in his first season in Athens. A-back Roddy Jones rushed for a career-high 214 yards with two touchdowns in the upset that ended the Bulldogs' seven-game winning streak in the series. (Johnny Crawford/AJC 2008) The list of coaches who won more in Athens as visitors, including Shug Jordan, Bobby Dodd and Philip Fulmer, is not long.

A few years ago, Johnson said, he and wife Susan visited Athens for a wedding and stopped at a downtown establishment for a bite, raising the curiosity of patrons.

“The guy behind the bar came up to me and he said, ‘I know you,’” Johnson said. “I said, ‘Really?’ He goes, ‘Oh, yeah.’ He said, ‘We all know you.’ He said, ‘We get nervous as hell every time you come to town.’” The Johnsons now split their time between homes in western North Carolina and Scottsdale, Arizona, the latter to be near daughter Kaitlyn and her young family. Johnson is “Pop” to his two granddaughters, Hannah Grace (just shy of two) and Sarah Elizabeth Sabrowsky (six months). “It’s great,” he said. “You get all the best parts and, you get tired, you can leave.” Related Story Paul Johnson’s favorite Army-Navy story, starring George W. Bush December 13, 2025 He said he has probably watched all of Tech’s games this forgettable season. He has sympathy for coach Brent Key.

“It’s a tough place (to win),” he said. “I said when I was there — now it’s probably a little different; they’ve probably got a little more financial backing and all that kind of stuff than probably we had — but it’s not an easy place.” Even the most rabid Bulldogs fan couldn’t disagree with that. He hasn’t spoken with Key this season, saying he didn’t want to bother him. His advice to Key as the Jackets limp into the final game of the season at 3-8 is true to the maverick former coach. “You’ve just got to keep your head down and go on, do what you think you’ve got to do,” he said. Last year, he said, he was invited to join the College Football Playoff committee, but declined.

“For one, it takes too much time and two, I talked to people that were on there,” he said. “They got death threats and everything. I’m like, ‘Why would I want to do that?’” Related Story Everything to know ahead of Georgia Tech football at No. 1 UGA November 27, 2026 He is in mild favor of the CFP’s upcoming expansion to 24 teams. He experienced a 16-team FCS tournament while at Georgia Southern. “I think the more you can take the subjectivity out of it, the better, but I don’t know,” he said. He continues to miss the competition that football provided, finding it in golf (although he is on the shelf after injuring his knee while playing in August) and playing Texas Hold ’em poker at a casino in Scottsdale. The injury will require a knee replacement. He was scheduled to have it when Susan fell and injured her shoulder, which required surgery. Rather than have both spouses mending simultaneously, Johnson elected to wait until his wife recovered.