Atlanta Braves Mauricio Dubón should be popular in free agency He’s an adored teammate, someone who can connect with people of any background and fit seamlessly in any situation. Share While he lacks name recognition, Braves utilityman Mauricio Dubón is uniquely valuable in a way few players can match. But time will tell how much the Braves value him. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 18 minutes ago

The Braves will surely want to re-sign utilityman extraordinaire Mauricio Dubón, but they’ll have to compete for his services if they don’t ink him to an extension before free agency opens in a couple of months. Dubón, 32, is expected to be in-demand as a free agent. The secret is out: While he lacks name recognition, Dubón is uniquely valuable in a way few players can match. He can play all over the field and provide stellar defense at each spot. He’s thrived under pressure, delivering in tight spots while proving conducive to winning on multiple contending clubs. He’s an adored teammate, someone who can connect with people of any background and fit seamlessly in any situation.

As a result, expect Dubón to do well in free agency regardless of if he signs before the collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1. Some Braves fans might’ve hoped their club could’ve retained him on a modest deal, but it’s easy to see Dubón commanding enough interest that he truly maximizes his financial value during his first foray into free agency. Related Story Sale, Pérez, Dubón, Olson, Harris finalists for postseason awards A quick Google search will show you fanbases of all types — championship caliber, on the cusp, hoping to take the next step — are clamoring for Dubón, understanding that his presence cannot even be properly measured by any statistic because of his versatility and intangibles. Go down the line and there’s a case for his acquisition with over half the league. Free agency offers few guarantees, but Dubón is about as safe as a bet as a middle-tier player can be. If one does want to cite numbers, his 2.7 bWAR in 2026 was tied for his career-best mark. He had an OPS over .700 for the third time in his career. He saved the Braves at numerous points, including taking over primary shortstop duties as the team again lacked a clear answer there. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said he trusts Dubón as the starting shortstop. If the Braves retained him, that’d presumably be his role — with the flexibility to move around if needed. The club doesn’t have a viable starting shortstop for 2027, though it has a few prospects who could reach the majors in the coming years (in which case Dubón, if still signed, could shift into another role).

Related Story Dubón: ‘Being recognized by my peers, I think that’s the biggest one’ He’s earned a raise from his $6.1 million salary this season, which was a reasonable number for what comparable utility players have recently earned in annual pay. The floor is likely a multiyear deal of at least $7 million annually. Braves fans would probably quickly sign up for a two-year, $14 million deal for Dubón, but the thought here is he’ll have enough interest to top that.