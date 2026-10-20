Mauricio Dubón should be popular in free agency

The Braves will surely want to re-sign utilityman extraordinaire Mauricio Dubón, but they’ll have to compete for his services if they don’t ink him to an extension before free agency opens in a couple of months.
Dubón, 32, is expected to be in-demand as a free agent. The secret is out: While he lacks name recognition, Dubón is uniquely valuable in a way few players can match. He can play all over the field and provide stellar defense at each spot. He’s thrived under pressure, delivering in tight spots while proving conducive to winning on multiple contending clubs. He’s an adored teammate, someone who can connect with people of any background and fit seamlessly in any situation.
As a result, expect Dubón to do well in free agency regardless of if he signs before the collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1. Some Braves fans might’ve hoped their club could’ve retained him on a modest deal, but it’s easy to see Dubón commanding enough interest that he truly maximizes his financial value during his first foray into free agency.
A quick Google search will show you fanbases of all types — championship caliber, on the cusp, hoping to take the next step — are clamoring for Dubón, understanding that his presence cannot even be properly measured by any statistic because of his versatility and intangibles. Go down the line and there’s a case for his acquisition with over half the league. Free agency offers few guarantees, but Dubón is about as safe as a bet as a middle-tier player can be.
If one does want to cite numbers, his 2.7 bWAR in 2026 was tied for his career-best mark. He had an OPS over .700 for the third time in his career. He saved the Braves at numerous points, including taking over primary shortstop duties as the team again lacked a clear answer there.
He’s earned a raise from his $6.1 million salary this season, which was a reasonable number for what comparable utility players have recently earned in annual pay. The floor is likely a multiyear deal of at least $7 million annually. Braves fans would probably quickly sign up for a two-year, $14 million deal for Dubón, but the thought here is he’ll have enough interest to top that.
Dubón turns 33 in July, so a three-year deal might be a bit rich (though it only takes one team). The sweet spot is probably two years. The big question is how much teams will value him as a floor raiser and clubhouse presence, and if that translates into a few more million and/or an extra contractual year.
Time will tell how much the Braves value Dubón. Will they try to sign him before free agency? That’d seem a long shot at this point since he’s so close to seeing his value on the open market. Would they engage in bidding for his services, perhaps to the point they’d pay more than they initially expected? The market is short on shortstop alternatives, and it’s certainly lacking in players who can emulate Dubón’s role.
Dubón has previously expressed his admiration for the Braves and how he’d be happy to stay. It’s a major subplot of the upcoming offseason.