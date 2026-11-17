Atlanta Braves Why the Atlanta Braves worked quickly to sign relief pitcher Evan Phillips Formerly with the Dodgers, Phillips adds strength and depth to the Braves’ bullpen Share Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, Oct. 11, 2022. He was traded by Atlanta, released by Baltimore and waived by Tampa Bay before he found the right situation for himself as an ace reliever for the Dodgers. Now he's back with Atlanta. (Kyle Grillot/The New York Times)

By Gabriel Burns 44 minutes ago

Alex Anthopoulos has overseen the Atlanta Braves’ front office long enough that seemingly everyone, from those in the industry to the fans, is familiar with how he operates and what he values. Anthopoulos places a premium on his bullpen. He’s routinely invested in that group dating back to the 2019 trade deadline, when he acquired Mark Melancon, Shane Greene and Chris Martin. That approach continued last week with the signing of veteran Evan Phillips, once a Braves farmhand who blossomed into a top-tier reliever with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s the latest former Dodger to join the Braves — there have been many under Anthopoulos — and the team paid full market price to acquire him.

Related Story Former Braves’ draft pick Evan Phillips ‘couldn’t be more excited’ to be back in Atlanta November 14, 2026 Phillips, 32, received a three-year, $35 million deal. The contract pays $11 million annually over the next two years with a boost to $13 million in 2029, his age-34 season. As if the financial investment didn’t make the Braves’ belief in Phillips clear enough, the structure — a salary bump in the final year when current closer Robert Suarez would no longer be under contract — suggests a lot of faith in Phillips’ trajectory. Some of Phillips’ other suitors balked at the price the Braves paid. Consider the Braves moved swiftly to contact and sign Phillips while not shying away from the contract terms. An $11 million salary would have tied him as the 10th highest paid reliever last year. It’s evident they valued him as an instrumental piece. Here’s a look at Phillips’ situation, and what may have led the Braves to snatch him from the market: • By now, readers are probably aware of Phillips’ track record and injury history. Just a year ago, the Dodgers non-tendered Phillips before re-signing him to a one-year, $6.5 million deal. He made his season debut in July, and looked dominant again after finding his footing.

Phillips allowed just three runs over his final 17 regular-season appearances. He had a 1.80 ERA with 21 strikeouts to three walks in 15 frames over that span. His velocity had increased since presurgery, from averaging 95.4 mph in 2025 (just 5-2/3 innings) to 96.9 last season; he also hit triple digits for the first time.

That’s an important trend when considering Phillips’ potential. He seems capable of recapturing and sustaining his best performance, and the Braves appear confident there’s a lot left in this tank. Phillips credited the Dodgers’ medical staff for his renaissance. He also noted this is the first time in two winters that he won’t be rehabbing. It helps that he’s signed before the looming Dec. 1 work stoppage. The Braves will have to share whatever advice or direction they have for him this offseason before that date, but the certainty of where he’ll play and live is a benefit. • He didn’t allow a run in the postseason, surrendering two hits over three innings across five games. He struck out three and walked three, including issuing two free passes in his final appearance against the Brewers in the National League Championship Series. He recorded a save against the Braves in Game 1 of the NL Division Series. The takeaway: The Dodgers trusted him in high-leverage spots. Their bullpen was a weakness — an area they’re expected to soon address — but Phillips was one of their go-to guys.

• Phillips’ sweeper — refined in his Los Angeles tenure and a primary reason for his emergence — will be an invaluable addition to this bullpen. Opponents hit .059 against the pitch last season. It had a 34.3% whiff rate, pairing nicely with his four-seamer (that produced a 26.3% whiff rate). If Suarez missed time, Phillips could slot into the closer role, giving the Braves insurance.