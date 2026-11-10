Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Kevin Stefanski: Draft picks are lifeblood of an organization After trading one of its key veterans, team says this isn’t a move that indicates they are giving up on the season. Share Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski, shown speaking during a news conference last month, says “there are some decisions we make organizationally that we feel strongly about doing for the football team.” (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago

The Falcons acquired more draft capital Monday, trading All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III to the Jaguars for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. It was an extremely strong value for a 29-year-old safety on an expiring contract — the type of return that essentially necessitates a deal, even if the Falcons initially had no intention of moving Bates. The team says this isn’t a move that indicates giving up on the season, but the reality is that if the Falcons felt they had a good enough team to make a real run, they wouldn’t have traded a key veteran. But the logic is sound. This is an excellent return for a player who could’ve walked to another team this spring, and it arms the Falcons with another premium asset.