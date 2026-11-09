Who else could Falcons move after Jessie Bates III trade?

The Atlanta Falcons have traded safety Jessie Bates III (right) to the Jaguars. Could linebacker Divine Deablo also sent to another team for younger players? (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlanta has another player or two who will be free agents this spring.

Atlanta has another player or two who will be free agents this spring.

The Falcons essentially waved the white flag, sending All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III to the Jaguars for two draft picks, including a second-rounder this year.

The return would’ve been tough to turn down for a 3-6 team, especially given Bates was on an expiring deal. But moving him sends a message that the focus is on the future — not winning the hilariously bad NFC South, which the Falcons will have the opportunity to do regardless of their trades.

It’s possible that’s it for the Falcons. The Bates return is well beyond anything else they’d get for their more expendable players. But perhaps they could flip another player or two who will be a free agent this spring.