Who else could Falcons move after Jessie Bates III trade?

The Falcons essentially waved the white flag, sending All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III to the Jaguars for two draft picks, including a second-rounder this year.
The return would’ve been tough to turn down for a 3-6 team, especially given Bates was on an expiring deal. But moving him sends a message that the focus is on the future — not winning the hilariously bad NFC South, which the Falcons will have the opportunity to do regardless of their trades.
It’s possible that’s it for the Falcons. The Bates return is well beyond anything else they’d get for their more expendable players. But perhaps they could flip another player or two who will be a free agent this spring.
If the Falcons want to continue selling, here are three names that could move (excluding the likely unrealistic options that comprise the team’s core, such as Bijan Robinson and Drake London; Kyle Pitts and A.J. Terrell are also excluded because of the cap ramifications of a deal).
LB Divine Deablo
Deablo had missed two games with a forearm injury before returning Sunday. He’s made a name for himself in Atlanta after four nondescript seasons with the Raiders. But the Falcons have a couple young linebackers, and Deablo is 28 on an expiring contract. Plenty of teams would want a veteran with coverage ability for a Day 3 pick.
CB Mike Hughes/C.J. Henderson
Hughes hasn’t had a good year, but he’s a veteran cornerback who could add depth to any contender’s secondary (like Detroit’s). But Hughes’ decline might ultimately make him untradable, as teams might prefer betting on youth and athleticism in a situation where depth is needed. C.J. Henderson, though, has been the better player and could warrant a late-round return.
QB Tua Tagovailoa
It’s been obvious for a while now the Falcons would be willing to move Tagovailoa. But there haven’t been any takers. The Ravens just acquired Jacoby Brissett to address Lamar Jackson’s absence, so there isn’t a clear fit for a deal here. Tagovailoa would return a late-round choice or late pick swap if they find a suitor.