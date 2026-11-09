Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (left) celebrate after an interception against San Francisco on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Atlanta looks to get value before safety Jessie Bates III enters unrestricted free agency.

Atlanta looks to get value before safety Jessie Bates III enters unrestricted free agency.

The Falcons are trading away one of their top defensive players, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Safety Jessie Bates III, a former Pro Bowl selection, is going to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a second-round pick in 2027 and a fifth-round pick in 2028, Schefter reported Monday morning.

Bates, 29, signed with the Falcons in 2023 after five seasons with the Bengals. He’s started all 60 games since, compiling 14 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles.

After an injury to their safety, Eric Murray, the Jaguars found a top-tier replacement.

Bates was available because he is in the final year of his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent.