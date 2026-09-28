Atlanta Falcons GM Ian Cunningham’s bargain deals paying dividends for Falcons Here’s a look at seven low-cost, impactful additions since last season. Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham reacts during the Atlanta Falcons' Saturday Night Lights practice at Lanier High School on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Sugar Hill. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 55 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Two hours before every Falcons game, first-year general manager Ian Cunningham walks laps around the field. Laps, and laps, and more laps, flanked by assistant general manager Jeff Scott and director of college scouting Shawn Heinlen. They’ll walk up to four miles, lost in conversation over various subjects — perhaps football-related, perhaps not. And maybe, just maybe, they’re discussing their next under-the-radar acquisition that can deliver meaningful results, joining a fast-growing list on a roster with several surprising standouts. Let’s take a look at seven of them. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. Acquired via: Trade with the Chicago Bears Date of move: Aug. 30

Cost: 2027 fifth-round pick, cornerback Clark Phillips III Dexter has been one of the NFL’s best pass rushers thus far, despite only tallying a half-sack. He’s tied for sixth in the league with 15 quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats, and he’s generated pressure on 20.5% of his pass-rush attempts. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Dexter was “outstanding” in the team’s 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 24, during which the 6-foot-6, 326-pounder recorded five pressures. Finding good, young interior pass rushers is often a challenge in the NFL. Dexter turns 25 on Oct. 5. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract, and if he carries on this trajectory, he’ll get a nice payday next spring — far pricier than the cost of acquisition from Cunningham and his staff.

“He’s so big and strong,” Stefanski said. “He’s got length when you’re pushing the pocket to get hands up into passing lanes and those type of things.”

Linebacker Kendal Daniels Acquired via: Draft Date of move: April 25 Cost: Fourth-round pick The Falcons drafted Daniels at No. 134 overall. He’s started all three games, played 56% of the defensive snaps, is tied for second on the team with six run stops and has recorded tackles for loss in each of the past two games. How’s that for an early return on investment for a Day 3 pick? Not too bad. Daniels has also made a few impressive plays against screen passes this season, including against the Packers, when he defeated multiple blockers in space, burst into the backfield and single-handedly blew up the play.

“There’s something to linebackers that are so cerebral and can see formations, can see tells, and can see offensive linemen’s stance and have studied so hard of the film that we can then react quickly,” Stefanski said. “So yes, with Kendal and his background, you knew this is a guy that can play that version of the game where he’s playing the thinking man’s part. “But he’s so athletic. And again, his length shows up. Particularly on plays like that, a screen where you got to run and get a guy on the ground, his length shows up. I do think it has something to do with his ability to key and diagnose and play really, really fast.” Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. Acquired via: Draft Date of move: April 25 Cost: Sixth-round pick

The Falcons have a defined role for Perkins: be versatile on passing downs. According to Next Gen Stats, he’s played 88 total snaps, and only two have come on rushing plays. He’s blitzed 14 times, creating three pressures, and been targeted 10 times in coverage, allowing six receptions for only 33 yards. Perkins has made significant strides as a cover linebacker since April, and the Falcons have tapped into his pass-rushing background from his days at LSU. He’s played 46% of the defensive snaps overall and has flashed through three games, which is quite a strong early return from the draft’s No. 215 overall pick. “‘Perk’ continues to build off each week as a young player, and that’s the goal, just to keep getting better and stacking these games and really stacking days,” Stefanski said. “Very, very proud of Perk, of where he’s come. And there’s a ton of room to grow. … “The bottom line is ‘Perk’ continues to grow, and I think he has the right attitude just to get better every single day.” Outside linebacker Cameron Thomas Acquired via: Free agency

Date of move: March 12 Cost: $3.1 million In his first four seasons, Thomas tallied 6½ sacks and 15 quarterback hits. In three games with the Falcons, Thomas has 1½ sacks, seven hits, 11 quarterback pressures and, according to ESPN, is fifth in the NFL in pass-rush wins. And he joined the Falcons with the reputation of being a strong run-defender. Outside linebackers coach John Timu said during training camp Thomas has a “rugged” mentality as an edge-setter, and Timu specifically touted Thomas’ ability on first and second downs, which are traditionally running plays. So, Thomas’ early-season pass-rushing production is merely an added bonus to a player already well-established as a run defender. He’s becoming a three-down piece at a position the Falcons, without James Pearce Jr. for another month and without Jalon Walker for the season, desperately need one.

Tight end Nick Muse Acquired via: Free agency Date of move: Aug. 31 Cost: $1.08 million The Falcons initially signed Muse to their 90-man roster Aug. 11, a midcamp addition who progressed quickly and took snaps with the starting offense and kickoff unit in the preseason finale. He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster but rejoined the practice squad, was elevated for Week 1 and signed to the active roster before Week 2. He’s made quite the impact since. Muse, at 6-4, 252 pounds, has played 36 offensive snaps, good for 18% of the team’s total, as a block-centric tight end. His primary value comes in the game’s third phase, as he’s been on the field for 79% of the Falcons’ special teams snaps.

Muse recorded a team-high three tackles on special-teams against the Packers, and he leads the Falcons with five special teams tackles overall. Stefanski said Muse “made some great tackles” in Green Bay and played a central part in the team’s quality coverage on punt and kick returns. “He’s a tough kid,” Stefanski said. “I’m happy we got him. Plays a big role for us on teams and on offense. I thought he was really good.” Defensive tackle Maason Smith Acquired via: Trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars Date of move: April 17 Cost: Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro Smith said during OTAs the Falcons made him feel “celebrated, not tolerated,” and the 6-5, 306-pounder has given the team plenty of reasons for celebration. He’s been disruptive — more than his five quarterback pressures and one quarterback hit indicate — while occupying gaps and starting all three games.

Smith has brought size, strength and length to the Falcons, and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich believes he’s just scratching the surface of his potential. “‘Maas’ is really starting to learn how to play box and how to explode and how to get out of his stance,” Ulbrich said, “and how to put all his amazing stuff that he has in his body on full display.” Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith Acquired via: Free agency Date of move: Aug. 18 Cost: $6 million The Falcons were optimistic Smith, 34, could provide pass-rush production given his past, but there were natural questions about the extent of it, given he hadn’t played since last October, when he retired suddenly to be with his mother while her health worsened.