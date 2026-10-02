Sports

The Win Column: On to L.A.

Plus: Football picks, Dream vs. Liberty.
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Tyler Estep
By
58 minutes ago

Hey, y’all.

Before we get started, a quick programming note: I’m off the first part of next week, but Uncle Ken (Sugiura) has your back. It’ll be fun.

Braves-Dodgers should be, too.

CELEBRATIONS, THEN PREPARATIONS

Ozzie Albies enjoys a champagne shower as he and teammates celebrate advancing to the NLDS. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Ozzie Albies enjoys a champagne shower as he and teammates celebrate advancing to the NLDS. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Braves finally beat the Phillies in the postseason, and the details — Ray Kerr’s unlikely start, Michael Harris II’s homer, Chris Sale’s relief magic — will be remembered for quite a while around these parts.

“It was a journey,” Kerr said after the game. “I’ve dreamed about stuff like this.”

The dream ain’t over yet.

Phase 2 starts Saturday, when Atlanta kicks off a best-of-five series with the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Do read columnist Michael Cunningham’s thoughts on the matter — but in the meantime, some basics.

📺 How to watch: We (gasp) already know the date and time of every game. Games 3 and 4 would be at Truist Park; Games 4 and 5 are as necessary.

📜 The history: The Braves took five of six from L.A. during the regular season, including a thrilling three-game sweep (Sale complete game, Ha-Seong Kim walk-off, etc.) at Truist Park in late August.

It’s been a minute, but you may recall the two teams have also squared off in a few postseasons. Most recently:

💪 The pitching situation: No official announcements just yet, but the Dodgers figure to send Tarik Skubal or Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound for Game 1. The other would start Game 2, with Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell waiting in the wings.

That’s … well, that’s pretty darn good.

The Braves are in a very different situation. Sale won’t be ready for Game 1, and the odds of Bryce Elder or Reynaldo López returning from injury feel slim. Consider a series-starting bullpen game a strong possibility (hey, they made it work once).

🦄 About Ohtani: Yes, four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani will play for the Dodgers — but no, he won’t be pitching. A injury-plagued campaign nixed that a while back.

In fact, knee and bicep soreness sent him to the injured list in early September. He returned for the last five games of the regular season and went 5-for-21 with one extra base hit.

😤 If nothing else, remember this: As Cunningham writes, the Dodgers are not invincible: “The Padres had them down 2-1 in the best-of-five 2024 NLDS before losing in five games. The Dodgers needed extra innings to beat the Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.”

This is baseball, y’all. There’s always a chance.

Click here to call your shot on the series’ outcome. And congrats to the 38% of folks who, earlier this week, predicted Braves over Phillies in three games.

PET PEEVES

By the way, I’m still taking suggestions for our “Fan’s Bill of Rights (and Wrongs).” Submit your most persistent pet peeves here!

I’ve already added “finding out whether your team plays at 2 p.m. or 8 p.m. at like midnight the night before” to the list.

YOU WANT PICKS? WE GOT PICKS.

Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden returns a ... pick of Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer. See what I did there? (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden returns a ... pick of Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer. See what I did there? (Jason Getz/AJC)

The aforementioned Mr. Cunningham leads his weekend predictions by tackling Monday night’s big “Domecoming” anniversary party between the Falcons and Saints.

I won’t spoil that surprise for you, but here’s (part of) what he wrote about Georgia’s clash with Vandy and a certain former Bulldog commit:

They’re getting 24½ or 25½ of ‘em, by the way, depending where you look.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith likes the Bulldogs to cover, despite Vandy’s plan to stop Georgia’s running game. Lots more (plus some “Bloody Tuesday” musings) in his weekly SEC picks.

OK FINE, HERE’S A COLLEGE FOOTBALL VIEWING GUIDE TOO

Saturday’s best matchups include these. Georgia Tech is, mercifully, enjoying a bye.

📺 Noon: No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State (ABC); No. 3 Notre Dame at North Carolina (ESPN)

📺 3:30 p.m.: No. 5 Ohio State at No. 14 Iowa (CBS); No. 8 Florida at No. 25 Missouri (ABC); Auburn at No. 17 Tennessee (ESPN)

📺 7:30 p.m.: No. 4 Miami at Clemson (ABC); No. 12 Texas Tech at Colorado (Fox)

More of an HBCU fan? We’ve got you covered, too.

KEEP ON DREAMING ON

Recently christened WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese, fired up. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Recently christened WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese, fired up. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

For the first time ever, the Atlanta Dream have the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. And for the first in nearly a decade, they have a chance to reach the WNBA Finals.

Angel “DPOY” Reese & Co. will have to go through a veteran-laden New York Liberty squad to make the second part happen.

“The biggest thing is staying locked in,” Dream guard Allisha Gray said. “We know the job’s not done.”

Here’s what we know of the schedule. It’s a best-of-five, with tipoff times and channels TBA.

*If necessary

MORE RECOMMENDED READING (AND ONE SPICY QUOTE)

🙏 The AJC’s Joe Kovac has the story about Macon’s Northeast High School, whose football team won Thursday night — just a few days after five of its players were shot and wounded at a birthday party. Worth your time.

👀 Following up on Wednesday’s discussion about former Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson: Beat writer Daniel Flick asked Michael Penix Jr. about the hardest part of taking more snaps under center. “Nothing,” he said. “Under center was never hard for me. I just do what I’m told to do.” Well then!

🏀 I’m very much enjoying Lauren Williams’ reporting from Hawks training camp in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out her profiles to get a better glimpse at new guys Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins … and to see what Asa Newell’s up to ahead of Year 2.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Braves pitcher Ray Kerr waves to the Truist Park faithful after a heroic effort in Game 3 against the Phillies. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Braves pitcher Ray Kerr waves to the Truist Park faithful after a heroic effort in Game 3 against the Phillies. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

See y’all in Round 2.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Win Column. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.