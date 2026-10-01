Atlanta Hawks In his second training camp, Hawks’ Asa Newell ‘has been huge’ Newell says he’s ‘gonna do whatever it takes to help compete, to help the guys win’ with his energy and effort. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell holds the ball as he poses for Getty Images photographer Todd Kirkland during the NBA team’s media day at PC&E Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 57 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Second-year Hawks forward Asa Newell put in plenty of work over the summer to be able to make the most of the team’s training camp. Now, with the Hawks three days into camp, Newell’s teammates have taken notice of the energy he has brought on and off the court. “Asa has been huge,” Hawks wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker said on Wednesday. “Like just being able to take the heart and bring it to the team, and bring life and laughter and joy. You know, it’s a long season, and you get tired. You start missing your family, and all the why’s come into play. But I think moments like that make it worth it.”

Related Story Hawks’ hoping Nashville excursion aids team’s chemistry building But Newell’s energy has also come in handy when helping his new teammates acclimate to the Hawks’ system. The 20-year-old has leaned on the experience he gained from his first training camp last season and has paid it forward by being a translator for the new players. “It’s more of just like, (I’m) more comfortable, and also I can help the new guys with the terminology,” Newell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “Like Lu (Dort) was asking a question on the sideline, I was able to tell him, and that’s part of like, we’re all trying to pick each other up. “And it’s just a lot of fun going into your second year. You kind of know what’s going on, and you’re also trying to fight for whatever role that you want to have.” As the exhibition and eventually regular season unfolds, the Hawks players will gain more clarity on what their roles are. For now though, Newell is among the young pieces who could get more expanded roles.

It follows up a solid rookie season where Newell averaged 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 38.7% on 1.7 3-point attempts per game.

Related Story New Hawks forward Lu Dort knows how to blend in and make an impact Newell also spent much of the second half of his rookie season in College Park, Georgia, playing for the Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G League affiliate. He averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks with the Skyhawks. He put up nine 20-point games, including a season-high 36 points and 7 rebounds on March 21. As he looks to help the Hawks build off what they accomplished last season, he’s also aiming for some individual growth. And Newell feels like he’s taken some steps forward in his defense. “I feel like my defense has definitely picked it up a notch,” he said. “You know, guarding Jalen (Johnson) in practice, he’s coming off DHOs (dribble handoffs). He’s coming off screens. He’s doing whatever. So, when I’m guarding the best player on the floor, I feel like I can also learn from him. “And there was a time where he beat me on a drive, and I was like, ‘Hey, what did you see on here?’ And he was just giving me feedback.” Related Story 5 things Hawks fans should keep an eye on in Summer League So Newell is on the same page as the rest of the Hawks. He’s focused on doing what needs to be done to reach their collective end goal.