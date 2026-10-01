Sports

HBCU football games to watch in Week 5

Homecomings, key SIAC and SWAC games and S.C. State looks to stay undefeated.
Add AJC on Google
Fans watch the Morehouse-Edward Waters football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at B.T. Harvey Stadium in Atlanta. Edward Waters won 46-38. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)
Fans watch the Morehouse-Edward Waters football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at B.T. Harvey Stadium in Atlanta. Edward Waters won 46-38. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)
AJC
By Wilton Jackson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

By October, an HBCU football Saturday starts to feel a little different. The bands, alumni and game-day traditions still frame the scene, but conference races are tightening and every possession begins to carry a little more weight.

Week 5 brings an SIAC showdown between Kentucky State and Edward Waters, unbeaten South Carolina State back to Orangeburg, South Carolina, and a Jackson State-Alabama A&M matchup in Mobile, Alabama, that could say plenty about the SWAC East race. The season has moved beyond introductions, and Saturday offers another chance to learn which teams are built to stay in the postseason conversation.

Related Story
HBCU football games to watch in Week 4

The yard comes alive as homecoming season hits October, with homecoming games Saturday for the following schools:

Three Week 5 questions worth following

NOTE: Kickoff times below are in ET. Cross-conference HBCU games appear once.

Georgia Division II HBCUs

Related Story
HBCU football Week 3 brought OT chaos, rivalries and a soundtrack to match

Saturday

Week 5 byes