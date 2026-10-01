HBCU football games to watch in Week 5

By October, an HBCU football Saturday starts to feel a little different. The bands, alumni and game-day traditions still frame the scene, but conference races are tightening and every possession begins to carry a little more weight.
Week 5 brings an SIAC showdown between Kentucky State and Edward Waters, unbeaten South Carolina State back to Orangeburg, South Carolina, and a Jackson State-Alabama A&M matchup in Mobile, Alabama, that could say plenty about the SWAC East race. The season has moved beyond introductions, and Saturday offers another chance to learn which teams are built to stay in the postseason conversation.
The yard comes alive as homecoming season hits October, with homecoming games Saturday for the following schools:
- Bluefield State
- Grambling State
- Livingstone College
- Miles College
- Morris Brown
- Southern
- West Virginia State
Three Week 5 questions worth following
- Which SIAC contender makes the bigger statement in Jacksonville, Florida? Edward Waters survived Morehouse 46-38 for another conference victory and now returns home for a matchup with Kentucky State, another team that enters Week 5 unbeaten in SIAC play. With the conference race beginning to take shape, Saturday offers both programs an opportunity to strengthen their place among the league’s early contenders.
- Is Alabama A&M ready to challenge unbeaten Jackson State? Alabama A&M improved to 4-1 with a 40-21 road victory against Florida A&M, while Jackson State moved to 4-0 by beating Southern 35-17 for its eighth consecutive victory in the series. Their Gulf Coast Challenge matchup in Mobile gives the Bulldogs a chance to measure their strong start against a Jackson State team that has yet to lose and already owns a SWAC victory.
- How long can South Carolina State keep this unbeaten run going? The Bulldogs moved to 5-0 with a 31-21 road victory over Bethune-Cookman after opening the season with an 87-0 win over Savannah State.
NOTE: Kickoff times below are in ET. Cross-conference HBCU games appear once.