HBCU football games to watch in Week 5

By October, an HBCU football Saturday starts to feel a little different. The bands, alumni and game-day traditions still frame the scene, but conference races are tightening and every possession begins to carry a little more weight.

Week 5 brings an SIAC showdown between Kentucky State and Edward Waters, unbeaten South Carolina State back to Orangeburg, South Carolina, and a Jackson State-Alabama A&M matchup in Mobile, Alabama, that could say plenty about the SWAC East race. The season has moved beyond introductions, and Saturday offers another chance to learn which teams are built to stay in the postseason conversation.