Ken Sugiura A night of triumphant turnarounds for Heritage and Quincy Carter Share Heritage of Conyers coach Quincy Carter holds aloft the Region 4-6A championship trophy after the Patriots defeated Dunwoody 27-7 at North DeKalb Stadium Oct. 30, 2026. Said Carter, the former Georgia star quarterback, "I’m just so happy for these freakin’ kids. To be where we were last year and to be region champs the next year, it feels good. It really does." (AJC photo by Ken Sugiura)

By Ken Sugiura 48 minutes ago

You could make a movie about this night. A team that was 1-9 a year ago turning around and winning a region championship a year later. A coach who had all of the ingredients necessary for football stardom but squandered them by falling into substance abuse and addiction, recovered and then became the coach who directed that team’s stunning reversal in his first year as a head coach. That was Friday night at North DeKalb Stadium, where Heritage of Conyers administered a 27-7 thumping to Dunwoody to clinch Region 4-6A, the school’s first region title since 2015. The Patriots became just the 16th team in GHSA history to win a region one season after going 1-9 or 0-10 the previous season.

Related Story Friday football recap: Lowndes, Appling County, Jefferson get big wins October 31, 2026 Patriots coach Quincy Carter — state champion quarterback at Southwest DeKalb in 1995, star at Georgia, first-round draft pick, starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, addict, recovered addict, high-school football coach — held aloft the region trophy before passing it along, surrounded by jumping and shouting players. Yes, Hollywood might have an interest. “You know, it hits me at spots,” Carter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of his life’s redemptive arc. “It hit me (Friday). I was riding in the car — we didn’t have school, we had (a virtual learning day) — and it hit me. And I was just getting little smiles and chuckles like, ‘God dang, God is so dang good.’ Heck, yeah.”

In the penultimate week of the regular season, North DeKalb Stadium staged a game too delicious to resist. Dunwoody, a team that hadn’t won a region title since 2008, and Heritage, which had its own substantial title drought and had stumbled through five consecutive losing seasons until this year.

Both undefeated in region play. A winner-take-all game. It was Dunwoody’s senior night, to boot.

Related Story Players closing in on yardage milestones with 2 weeks left in regular season October 30, 2026 The night was clear. The temperature was just right. A stand of trees ringed the field. The bands played loudly. One team was going to cherish this moment for a long, long time. Quickly, it became clear that that team was going to be the visitors in the white helmets, jerseys and pants. Dunwoody’s engine this season has been running back Bradley Stephens, who had averaged nearly 200 rushing yards per game with 21 rushing touchdowns. From the Wildcats’ first possession, Patriots defenders wrapped him up quickly almost every time he touched the ball, throwing a massive wrench into the Dunwoody game plan.

“No. 1’s a dawg,” Heritage defensive tackle Jah’Meer West said of Stephens. “So when we stopped the run, we knew it was over with.” Using his quickness to blow up run plays and bring pass-rush heat on seemingly every down, West was the primary contributor.

“Unblockable,” Carter said of West. “Nobody can block him. And you know something? What’s so good about him, he studies the game. He loves the game, studies it, he knows people’s snap counts, the whole nine. Works at it.” Meanwhile, the Patriots pounded Dunwoody’s defense with their own standout running back, Joshua Taylor. The senior ran through and by the Wildcats for repeated big gains. Heritage led only 7-0 at the half but reached the end zone on its first three drives of the second half — the last punctuated by Taylor’s 48-yard touchdown run through the heart of the Dunwoody defense — to seal the region title.

“He’s that same dude every day, though,” Carter said of Taylor. “At practice. He’s going to do every rep in that weight room. He’s going to be the first one there, the last one to leave. He knows how to take care of his body. That’s just Josh. Heck, yeah.” The Patriots are now 8-1, the lone defeat a double-forfeit when the team got into a pregame altercation with rival Rockdale County and the game was canceled. They’ve now outscored their opposition 282-73. (Dunwoody is 7-2.)

“It’s not crazy (to go from 1-9 to winning region) because we worked so hard,” West said. “I’m just proud of my guys. I’m happy we’re here.” Heritage assistant Lee Carter (no relation to the head coach) held a most informed perspective on what culminated at North DeKalb on Friday night. Not only has Carter been on the Heritage staff for two years – along with the head coach, who left his coaching position at Southwest DeKalb before the 2025 season to become a community coach at Heritage, getting elevated to head coach in December – but he was the offensive line coach at Southwest DeKalb when Quincy rocketed through, serving on the staff of the legendary Buck Godfrey. The coach witnessed the prodigy’s rise, his crash and his recovery. And now he has joined him as he leads a high-school football team, teaching not only fundamentals and techniques but working to develop character and maturity. “Very good,” said Lee Carter, asked how he felt about the coach of the Region 4-6A champions. “Very positive in terms of what he’s doing and the change he’s making and pouring into young men. And that’s beautiful. Like I said, he put the hours and the days in and those are the results. I’m very proud to see that he’s turned it around.