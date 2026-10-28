WEEKEND PREVIEW A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Week 11 Share The Clarke Central Gladiators line up for a play during the first half of a Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic football game Wednesday, Aug.. 19, 2026 at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 21 minutes ago

Appling County at Toombs County When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Booster Stadium, Lyons Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Records, rankings: Appling County is 8-0 overall, 5-0 in Region 3-3A and No. 2; Toombs County is 8-0 overall, 5-0 in Region 3-3A and No. 1. Last meeting: Toombs County won 31-28 in 2023. Things to know: Appling County has more to prove in this first-place showdown. The Pirates have scored at least 45 points in every game except for a weather-shortened 7-0 decision against New Hampstead in the opener. No opponent has scored more than 14 points against them. But no opponent has a winning record. Appling hasn’t played the region’s other top gun, third-ranked Pierce County (7-1, 4-1). Toombs County beat Pierce 28-7 on Sept. 25 in Toombs’ closest game. Both teams have a star running back. Appling County’s Jaiden Knight has rushed for 946 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s also a linebacker and the team’s third-leading tackler. Toombs County’s Donterrius Mincey has rushed for 1,345 yards and 29 touchdowns. Toombs County has more high-end talent than Appling or anyone else in Class 3A. Their top prospects include Mincey (committed to Georgia State), wide receiver/safety Nick Carroll (Georgia), safety Alex Scott (NC State), linebacker Kareem Palmer (Auburn) and defensive lineman Jamarcus Johnson (uncommitted 5-star prospect). Toombs County has played in No. 1-vs.-No. 2 games three other times, all since 2024, and most recently against Pierce County. This is the first No. 1-vs.-No. 2 game for Appling County. Appling is 1-15 all-time against No. 1 teams, its only win coming in 1967 against Dodge County. Appling County’s average score is 43-5 against the 59th-toughest schedule in 3A. Toombs County’s average score is 58-9 against the 38th-toughest schedule in 3A.

Coffee at Thomas County Central When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Jackets’ Nest, Thomasville Records, rankings: Coffee is 7-1 overall, 3-1 in Region 2-6A and No. 6; Thomas County Central is 8-0 overall, 4-0 in Region 2-6A and No. 1. Last meeting: Thomas County Central won 41-17 in 2025.

Things to know: Coffee, back in form after a 4-7 season in 2025, gets its shot at the reigning state champion, which carries a 23-game winning streak. Coffee’s only loss is against third-ranked Lee County (which Thomas County Central beat 49-26). Mike Coe’s teams (47-14 in his five seasons) are known for defense, and this edition has not allowed more than 15 points in a game. The offense is built on running the ball. Bobby Reynolds rushed for 307 yards against Northside of Warner Robins to surpass 1,000 (1,064) last week. LJ Devine, a recent transfer, was leading Class 2A in rushing with 888 yards at Fitzgerald. Coffee’s last win over a No. 1-ranked team came in 2017 against Tucker. Thomas County Central is averaging 54.0 points the past two seasons, the highest in state history over a two-year span. (Eagle’s Landing Christian holds the record over two full seasons at 52.3). Thomas Central quarterback Aidan McPherson, committed to Duke, has passed for 1,175 yards and rushed for 844 with 34 total touchdowns. Thomas County Central’s average score is 54-11 against the fifth-toughest schedule in Class 6A. Coffee’s average score is 34-10 against the third-toughest schedule in Class 6A.

Heritage (Conyers) at Dunwoody When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, North DeKalb Stadium, Chamblee

Records, rankings: Heritage is 7-1 overall, 6-0 in Region 4-6A and unranked; Dunwoody is 7-1 overall, 6-0 in Region 4-6A and unranked. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Things to know: After losing seasons in 2025, both teams can clinch their first region titles in 10 years or longer with a victory. Heritage, under first-year coach Quincy Carter, the former Georgia and NFL quarterback, is seeking to become the 16th team in GHSA history to win a region title after finishing 1-9 or 0-10 the season before. Heritage is also one of the previous 15 teams to do it — in 2016 in Region 3-6A after going 1-9 in 2015. That was Heritage’s most recent region championship. That team finished 6-5. The one hasn’t lost on the field but took a double forfeit against Rockdale County after a pregame skirmish canceled the game. Heritage’s most outstanding players are running back Joshua Taylor (670 rushing yards) and defensive tackle Jah’Meer West (56 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss). Dunwoody was 5-6 a year ago in coach Matthew Schmitz’s first season. He has been on the staff since 2022. Dunwoody’s most recent region title came in 2008. Dunwoody has won seven straight games since an opening loss to Centennial. Dunwoody’s marquee player is running back Bradley Stephens, who has rushed for 1,584 yards and 21 touchdowns (312 yards rushing last week vs. Decatur) and is the team’s leading receiver (312 yards). Dunwoody’s average score is 39-16 against the 63rd-toughest schedule in Class 6A. Heritage’s average score is 36-9 against the 64th-toughest schedule in Class 6A.

Jackson County at Clarke Central When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Billy Henderson Stadium/Death Valley, Athens Records, rankings: Jackson County is 8-0 overall, 5-0 in Region 8-6A and No. 7; Clarke Central is 7-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 8-6A and unranked.

Last meeting: Jackson County won 64-14 in 2025. Things to know: This game will decide the region championship. Both have won recent titles (Jackson County in 2025, Clarke Central in 2024), but both are having historic seasons. Jackson County is 8-0 for the first time since its opened in 1980. Clarke Central is 7-1 for the first time since 2011. Clarke Central has lost only to North Oconee, the No. 4 Class 5A team, 17-10 on Sept. 4. Clarke Central’s most prominent players are quarterback Trey Bryant (622 rushing yards, 792 passing yards) and running back Faustino Rangel (645 rushing yards, also starts at linebacker). Jackson County relies on Ben Musser (1,332 passing yards), Daylan Maxwell (1,155 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns) and Noah Norwood (523 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns). Clarke Central leads the series 9-1, but Jackson County’s 64-14 victory last season set the Panthers on a path to the Class 5A quarterfinals, their best-ever finish. Jackson County’s average score is 47-15 against the 27th-toughest schedule in Class 6A. Clarke Central’s average score is 27-10 against the 28th-toughest schedule in Class 6A. North Hall at White County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Warrior Stadium, Cleveland

Records, rankings: North Hall is 6-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 6-4A and No. 9; White County is 7-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 6-4A and unranked. Last meeting: North Hall won 56-14 in 2025.

Things to know: White County can clinch its first region title with a victory. The Warriors’ first varsity season was 1958. North Hall, a region champion the past two seasons, likely would need also to beat Gilmer (5-3, 2-1) on Nov. 6 to win the region outright. White County and North Hall, northeast Georgia schools that are 20 miles apart, are each other’s second-most-common opponent. (North Hall has played East Hall more; White County has played Lumpkin County more). North Hall leads the series 28-26. White County, 7-1 for the first time since 2010, gets nearly two-thirds of its total yards passing. Junior quarterback Brinn Robinson has thrown for 1,541 yards, completing 68.4% of his attempts. Wide receiver/safety Zach Godfrey is second in tackles and receiving yards and first in interceptions. North Hall’s Alex Schlieman has thrown for 2,063 yards, the second-most in Class 2A. All-state receiver Cole Cable has 764 receiving yards for the season, 2,929 for his career. North Hall’s average score is 42-21 against the 48th-toughest schedule in Class 4A. White County’s average score is 25-21 against the 50th-toughest schedule in Class 4A. North Oconee at Jefferson When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jefferson Memorial Stadium, Jefferson Records, rankings: North Oconee is 8-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 8-5A and No. 5; Jefferson is 7-2 overall, 4-0 in Region 8-5A and No. 8. Last meeting: North Oconee won 35-0 in 2025. Things to know: North Oconee has won five straight region titles and 33 straight region games. Jefferson has won four straight region titles and 24 of its past 25 region games. Jefferson leads the series 6-5, but North Oconee has won the past three meetings, including the 2024 and 2025 games by 35-0 scores. This is the first time they’ve been in the same region since 2017. Both are run-first, ball-control teams. Jefferson is second in Class 5A points allowed per game (8.8). North Oconee is sixth (10.6). Jefferson’s rushing attack features two-way starters Max Brown (543 rushing yards) and Christopher Hays (519 rushing yards). Brown is the leading tackler (87 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss), and Hays is fifth (54 tackles with 11 tackles for loss). North Oconee has a primary back, Joby McCannon, who has rushed for 885 yards. Three players committed to Clemson are in the game. They are Jefferson linebacker Max Brown (brother of Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown, a former AJC player of the year), North Oconee safety Harrison Luke (son of Clemson assistant coach Matt Luke) and North Oconee tight end Nicholas Pollack (son of analyst and former Georgia star David Pollack). North Oconee’s average score is 38-11 against the 20th-toughest schedule in Class 5A. Jefferson’s average score is 33-9 against the 32nd-toughest schedule in Class 5A.

Northwest Whitfield at Calhoun When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium, Calhoun Records, rankings: Northwest Whitfield is 7-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 7-4A and No. 10; Calhoun is 4-4 overall, 3-0 in Region 7-4A and unranked. Last meeting: Calhoun won 42-20 in 2025. Things to know: Northwest Whitfield can win its first region title since 2000 with a victory. The Bruins have won six straight games since losing to Dalton, a 7-1 Class 5A school, on Aug. 28. Josh Robinson, Northwest Whitfield’s 16th-year coach, is known for his efficient passing teams, and his latest edition fits that mold. Smith Browning, a sophomore, has thrown for 1,625 yards, completing 66.9% of his passes, for 26 touchdowns against only one interception. Ten touchdown passes have gone to Kyle Cummings. Zavien Villafuerte has rushed for 710 yards. Calhoun, a two-time reigning region champion and state champ as recently as 2024, began the season ranked No. 6 but stood 1-4 before the region schedule with losses against teams with a combined 28-5 record. Trace Hawkins, a junior quarterback committed to Clemson, was injured during much of the early season but has returned. He has thrown for more than 5,500 yards in his career as a three-year starter. These northwest Georgia teams became region rivals for the first time in 47 years two seasons ago. Calhoun has won their subsequent games 55-21 and 42-20. Northwest Whitfield’s average score is 37-17 against the 55th-toughest schedule in Class 4A. Calhoun’s average score is 28-28 against the 11th-toughest schedule in Class 4A. Oconee County at Monroe Area When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Purple Pit, Monroe

Records, rankings: Oconee County is 5-3 overall, 3-0 in Region 8-4A and unranked; Monroe Area is 8-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 8-4A and No. 4. Last meeting: Monroe Area won 35-21 in 2025. Things to know: Monroe Area can clinch the region title with a victory. Oconee County likely would need to beat East Jackson (3-5, 2-1) on Nov. 6 to avoid a three-way tie. Oconee County’s most recent region title came in 2020. Monroe Area’s most recent came in 2021, also the last time the Purple Hurricanes were 8-0 or 9-0. Oconee County has taken losses against North Oconee, Clarke Central and Jefferson, all teams in contention to win region titles in higher classifications. Oconee County’s offense is balanced with quarterback Brady Fountain (988 yards passing), running back Josh Woelfl (655 yards rushing) and Virginia-committed tight end Mason Hall (384 yards receiving). Monroe Area is the more run-oriented team behind Cooper Shumate, whose 1,692 rushing yards are the most of any Georgia quarterback. Monroe Area’s average score is 45-15 against the 25th-toughest schedule in Class 4A. Oconee County’s average score is 27-18 against the 32nd-toughest schedule in Class 4A. Oconee County leads the series 11-10-1. Valdosta at Lowndes When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Martin Stadium, Valdosta Records, rankings: Valdosta is 8-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 1-7A and No. 4; Lowndes is 8-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 1-7A and No. 5.

Last meeting: Valdosta won 23-14 in 2025. Things to know: This will be only the fifth meeting — and first in 30 years — in which both teams in the famed Winnersville Classic are ranked in the top five of the highest classification. This is the first when both are 8-0 or better. This game might be billed as Valdosta’s offense (second-best scoring average in Class 7A at 56.4) against Lowndes’ defense (fewest average points allowed at 5.3). Lowndes has not allowed more than 15 points in a game. Valdosta has scored 50 or more in seven straight games, something only seven other teams in GHSA history have accomplished. (Camden County holds the record with eight straight 50s in 2011). Valdosta’s Marquis Fennell, committed to Stanford, has 803 yards rushing, 708 yards receiving, and 16 touchdowns from scrimmage. Deron Foster, an Oregon State commit, has rushed for 1,004 yards. Those totals are in seven completed games, as Valdosta got an unplayed forfeit victory. Lowndes’ Mason Woods has been his team’s offensive rock, rushing for 844 yards, but the star is quarterback Jayce Johnson, a Texas A&M commit who played his first game since Sept. 4 last week, when he passed for 112 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns against Richmond Hill. Lowndes’ average score is 40-5 against the 37th-toughest schedule in Class 7A. Valdosta’s average score is 56-18 against the 10th-toughest schedule in Class 7A. Westover at Dougherty When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hugh Mills Stadium, Albany Records, rankings: Dougherty is 7-1 overall, 6-0 in Region 1-4A and No. 7; Westover is 7-1 overall, 5-1 in Region 1-4A and unranked. Last meeting: Westover won 40-20 in 2025.