Carrollton quarterback CJ Cypher has thrown for 2,724 yards, the most in Class 7A. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The GHSA’s leaders are Quinton Edwards (1,820 rushing), Ashton Clare (2,828 yards passing) and Kamari Frazier (947 receiving).

The GHSA’s leaders are Quinton Edwards (1,820 rushing), Ashton Clare (2,828 yards passing) and Kamari Frazier (947 receiving).

Several of the state’s best yardage producers are closing in on milestones with two weeks left in the football regular season.

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Calhoun County running back Quinton Edwards has rushed for 1,820 yards and needs 180 in his final game, Friday against Baconton Charter, to reach 2,000.

Calhoun County is a Class A school playing a nonregion schedule, so the team’s season will end this week.

The state’s passing leader is Ashton Claire of Trinity Christian with 2,828 yards. Claire has two games remaining to reach 3,000 in the regular season, including one Friday against Utopian Academy.

Also nearing 3,000 is CJ Cypher (2,724), the Miami-committed sophomore quarterback from Carrollton.