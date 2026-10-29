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THE LEADERBOARD

Players closing in on yardage milestones with 2 weeks left in regular season

The GHSA’s leaders are Quinton Edwards (1,820 rushing), Ashton Clare (2,828 yards passing) and Kamari Frazier (947 receiving).
Carrollton quarterback CJ Cypher has thrown for 2,724 yards, the most in Class 7A. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Carrollton quarterback CJ Cypher has thrown for 2,724 yards, the most in Class 7A. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By

Several of the state’s best yardage producers are closing in on milestones with two weeks left in the football regular season.

Calhoun County running back Quinton Edwards has rushed for 1,820 yards and needs 180 in his final game, Friday against Baconton Charter, to reach 2,000.

Calhoun County is a Class A school playing a nonregion schedule, so the team’s season will end this week.

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The state’s passing leader is Ashton Claire of Trinity Christian with 2,828 yards. Claire has two games remaining to reach 3,000 in the regular season, including one Friday against Utopian Academy.

Also nearing 3,000 is CJ Cypher (2,724), the Miami-committed sophomore quarterback from Carrollton.

Three receivers are within 100 yards of 1,000. They are Kamari Frazier of Lithia Springs (947), Brock Burrus of Kell (944) and Collins Price of Lassiter (930). All have two more regular-season games.

Below are the GHSA and GIAA leaders in rushing, passing and receiving yards.

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GHSA

Rushing

  • 1,820 - Quinton Edwards, Calhoun County (Class A leader)
  • 1,742 - Jae’Veon Williams, Pierce County (Class 3A leader)
  • 1,692 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area (Class 4A leader)
  • 1,646 - Tyrese Dorsey, Shiloh (Class 6A leader)
  • 1,643 - Jayden Johnson, Stephenson
  • 1,612 - Javarris Warner, Troup
  • 1,587 - Bradley Stephens, Dunwoody
  • 1,564 - Austin Stinson, Houston County
  • 1,520 - Alex Baert, Towns County
  • 1,438 - Peyton Davis, LaGrange (Class 5A leader)
  • 1,389 - Danarri Brown, Jackson
  • 1,345 - Donterrius Mincey, Toombs County
  • 1,301 - Za’Kian Tobler, Treutlen
  • 1,237 - Noah Parker, Macon County
  • 1,232 - Derrell Brown, Crisp County
  • 1,223 - Antonio Webster, Jordan
  • 1,188 - Zyion Love, Bleckley County (Class 2A leader)
  • 1,182 - Nigel Gardner, Brunswick
  • 1,176 - Zach Belyeu, North Cobb (Class 7A leader)
  • 1,165 - Kalil Charles, Cass
  • 1,155 - Daylan Maxwell, Jackson County
  • 1,132 - Jamon Ellis, Bacon County
  • 1,129 - Kyle Johnson, Swainsboro
  • 1,125 - Jeremiah Frost, Ringgold
  • 1,123 - Rae’shawn Clyde, Randolph-Clay
  • 1,109 - Jeremiah Johnson, Schley County
  • 1,102 - Keylan Yates, Pike County
  • 1,098 - Ashton Barton, Peach County
  • 1,095 - Markyl Allen, Long County
  • 1,095 - Khalif Morgan, Utopian Academy
  • 1,086 - Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
  • 1,084 - Maliq Washington, McNair
  • 1,081 - Jacez Walton, Central (Carrollton)
  • 1,080 - Peyton Chancey, Gilmer
  • 1,076 - Bryson Penson, LaFayette
  • 1,071 - Malik Madison, Wheeler County
  • 1,070 - Nick Archer, Carrollton
  • 1,064 - Bobby Reynolds, Coffee
  • 1,059 - Brycen Gault, Evans
  • 1,054 - Javion Wright, Locust Grove
  • 1,041 - Courey Bryan, Woodland (Stockbridge)
  • 1,039 - Carson Lott, Creekview
  • 1,018 - Demarco Huff, Commerce
  • 1,016 - Brooks Smallwood, East Forsyth
  • 1,013 - Jaiden Moore, Hillgrove
  • 1,008 - Jake Orton, North Cobb Christian
  • 1,005 - Zayden Kelley, Greenville
  • 1,004 - Deron Foster, Valdosta
  • 1,003 - MJ Craft, Blessed Trinity
  • 996 - Brayden Tyson, Brookwood
  • 988 - Jeremiah Scott, Johnson County
  • 988 - Emmanuel Ajayi, Villa Rica
  • 981 - Xiquavian Teal, Cairo
  • 965 - Reante Byrd, Hephzibah
  • 964 - Christian Hayes, Thomasville
  • 946 - Jaiden Knight, Appling County
  • 945 - Cash Perkins, Berrien
  • 945 - Bryson Cole, Fannin County
  • 936 - Alex Tarboro, Northside (Columbus)
  • 934 - Stanley Smart, Benedictine
  • 933 - Zandon Mullins, Parkview
  • 930 - Jakaden Fruster, Rabun County
  • 927 - Kingston Caesar, Etowah
  • 914 - LJ Devine, Coffee/Fitzgerald
  • 912 - Zaire Sykes, North Springs
  • 896 - Cameron Keeve, Bradwell Institute
  • 894 - Gary Walker, Creekside
  • 891 - Noel Best, Liberty County
  • 883 - Alex Corrias, Morgan County
  • 882 - Linc Allen, Trion
  • 877 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
  • 876 - Ike Wyngaard, Pickens
  • 867 - Kartavias Gamble, Manchester
  • 865 - Waelyn Baliles, North Murray
  • 864 - Ab Marsh, Emanuel County Institute
  • 862 - Matias Selle, Darlington
  • 861 - John Miller, Wheeler County
  • 857 - Trayvian King, Turner County
  • 852 - Jamarcus Knight, Dublin
  • 852 - Trace Washington, Sequoyah
  • 851 - Tavares Hooks, Baldwin
  • 851 - Sam Chasteen, Holy Innocents’
  • 847 - Ace Hatcher, ACE Charter
  • 844 - Mason Woods, Lowndes
  • 844 - Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central
  • 842 - X’Zabion Jackson, Bainbridge
  • 842 - Josiah Gibbons, Brunswick
  • 839 - Caden Waye, Ola
  • 838 - Amos Robinson, Whitefield Academy
  • 824 - CJ Menzie, Richmond Hill
  • 823 - Solomon James, Woodland (Cartersville)
  • 817 - Kyson Nesbitt, Banks County
  • 810 - Tristian Sloane, East Jackson
  • 806 - Calvin Wynn Jr., Washington-Wilkes
  • 804 - Christian Womack, Westlake
  • 803 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
  • 803 - Ryder Furtick-Williams, Walker
  • 798 - Rohan Kent, Cedartown
  • 798 - Jay’Andre Brown, Richmond Academy
  • 796 - Jase Kelsey, Pike County
  • 794 - Tavares Bexley, Bremen
  • 794 - Zaden Waller, Montgomery County
  • 793 - Matthew Baze, Loganville
  • 793 - Jayden Martin, Windsor Forest
  • 783 - Braylen Hundley, Baconton Charter
  • 774 - Mykheal Smith, Burke County
  • 773 - Kevin Hartsfield, Newton
  • 769 - Justin Brown, East Coweta
  • 768 - Jmere Doe-Davis, Effingham County
  • 767 - Aiden Watson, Harrison
  • 765 - Julian Love, McIntosh
  • 765 - Ab Hilton, Screven County
  • 764 - Khyran White, South Effingham
  • 758 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County
  • 757 - Dylan Johnson, Pierce County
  • 756 - KJ Hunter, Portal
  • 755 - Jacob Jackson, Westlake
  • 751 - Dreek Wynn, Irwin County
  • 743 - David Duru, Whitewater
  • 740 - Joby McCannon, North Oconee
  • 739 - Kumari Thomas, Putnam County
  • 739 - Matt Schletty, Roswell
  • 732 - Ridge Ginn, Glascock County
  • 732 - Christion Peacock, Walton
  • 729 - Carlos Sing, Alcovy
  • 726 - Deuce Thigpen, Alexander
  • 723 - London Ruckert, Denmark
  • 718 - Mead McGinnis, Madison County
  • 717 - Tabrone Ball, Ridgeland
  • 716 - Charlie Baxter, Christian Heritage
  • 716 - Freedom Jones, South Cobb
  • 714 - Landen Wright, Burke County
  • 710 - Zavien Villafuerte, Northwest Whitfield
  • 708 - Ej Nelson, Irwin County
  • 706 - Titus Grant, Marietta
  • 705 - Colton Steele, North Hall
  • 702 - Christon Kennedy, Callaway
  • 700 - Zeke Percell, Portal
  • 2,828 - Ashton Clare, Trinity Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
  • 2,724 - CJ Cypher, Carrollton (Class 7A leader)
  • 2,565 - Kamden Patterson, Baldwin (Class 4A leader)
  • 2,377 - JR Harris, Central (Carrollton) (Class 5A leader)
  • 2,350 - Boston Pierce, Kell (Class 6A leader)
  • 2,231 - Tucker Parson, Hart County (Class 3A leader)
  • 2,180 - Jordan Wiggins, Northeast
  • 2,088 - Branson Stowe, Stephens County
  • 2,063 - Alex Schlieman, North Hall
  • 2,014 - Elijah Fudge, Spencer
  • 2,006 - Brodie Campbell, Newnan
  • 1,994 - Aiden Watson, Harrison
  • 1,985 - Justin Stephenson, Lithia Springs
  • 1,959 - Charlie Baxter, Christian Heritage
  • 1,930 - Cannon Robinson, Westlake
  • 1,922 - Braylon Carter, Southwest DeKalb
  • 1,917 - Brody Fleming, Bleckley County (Class 2A leader)
  • 1,892 - Tristin Sharpe, Union Grove
  • 1,888 - Jah’Barri Felix, Bradwell Institute
  • 1,886 - Czar Daniels, Columbia
  • 1,884 - Christion Peacock, Walton
  • 1,854 - Greg Hart, Parkview
  • 1,841 - James Mobley, Calvary Day
  • 1,815 - Micah Joyner, Dougherty
  • 1,815 - Derrick Baker, Milton
  • 1,811 - Leland Holder, Taylor County (Class A leader)
  • 1,808 - Caden Jones, Lassiter
  • 1,803 - Ryan Maxwell, Houston County
  • 1,787 - Caden Hight, Heritage (Ringgold)
  • 1,769 - Kain Mincey, Dodge County
  • 1,765 - Jorden Guinn, Woodland (Stockbridge)
  • 1,762 - Jayden Whiteside, Marietta
  • 1,748 - CJ Peoples, South Gwinnett
  • 1,744 - Chris Miller, Kennesaw Mountain
  • 1,717 - Gavin Hollum, Prince Avenue Christian
  • 1,716 - Cohen Lawson, Lee County
  • 1,695 - Rex Greene, Flowery Branch
  • 1,691 - Jamal Ambler, Archer
  • 1,690 - Evan Jones, Denmark
  • 1,679 - Bode Spence, East Paulding
  • 1,656 - Ethan Tisdale, Heard County
  • 1,644 - Weston Goodman, North Atlanta
  • 1,629 - Savoy Nichols, Creekside
  • 1,627 - Noah Bourque, North Forsyth
  • 1,625 - Smith Browning, Northwest Whitfield
  • 1,622 - Brandon Davis, M.L. King
  • 1,609 - Clay Hicks, Schley County
  • 1,579 - Lyndon Worthy, Worth County
  • 1,569 - RJ Perry, Dacula
  • 1,567 - Khayel Sam, South Forsyth
  • 1,564 - Braden Stark, North Paulding
  • 1,558 - Riley Braiden, Providence Christian
  • 1,546 - Brinn Robinson, White County
  • 1,520 - Zion Butler, Mountain View
  • 1,505 - Turner Stevenson, Aquinas
  • 1,503 - Nolan Shakar, Sequoyah
  • 1,490 - Jax Bowles, East Coweta
  • 1,486 - Demond Slaughter, Chattahoochee
  • 1,472 - Deuce Smith, Grayson
  • 1,471 - Boone Horn, Jefferson
  • 1,469 - Ben Halevi, North Cobb
  • 1,466 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County
  • 1,466 - Cannon Holloway, Fannin County
  • 1,465 - Eli Brock, Bremen
  • 1,463 - Win Garmany, Dade County
  • 1,457 - Trayvian King, Turner County
  • 1,450 - Drew Beane, Northview
  • 1,442 - Omari Burse, Benedictine
  • 1,442 - Cason Carrigan, Eagle’s Landing Christian
  • 1,440 - Jameson Hilton, Wesleyan
  • 1,424 - Khi Mitchell, Colquitt County
  • 1,418 - Josiah Frazier, Newton
  • 1,417 - Jayden Martin, Windsor Forest
  • 1,405 - Gary Chatman, Brookwood
  • 1,405 - Durrell Wilson, Sprayberry
  • 1,397 - CJ Payne, Cherokee Bluff
  • 1,394 - Luke Wood, Ringgold
  • 1,391 - Blaine Brown, Villa Rica
  • 1,390 - Joseph Owens, Toombs County
  • 1,383 - Caden Houston, B.E.S.T. Academy
  • 1,376 - Marion Luckett, Duluth
  • 1,367 - Matthew Dillon, Effingham County
  • 1,338 - Jody Dudley, East Hall
  • 1,338 - Joshua Scott, Stockbridge
  • 1,336 - Tripp Perry, Valdosta
  • 1,332 - Ben Musser, Jackson County
  • 1,324 - Marcus Turk, Cambridge
  • 1,318 - Jhamard Cobb, Perry
  • 1,316 - Willie Jones, Miller Grove
  • 1,314 - Gunner Mobley, Richmond Hill
  • 1,313 - Tanner Bail, Pickens
  • 1,308 - Knox Whitworth, Franklin County
  • 1,307 - Sebastian Heard, Carver (Columbus)
  • 1,299 - Brody Cato, West Forsyth
  • 1,297 - Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek
  • 1,291 - Fisher Blankenship, Coahulla Creek
  • 1,288 - Noah Rogers, Cass
  • 1,286 - Ryan Woods, Holy Innocents’
  • 1,284 - Keygan Walker, Brunswick
  • 1,283 - Jayden McCullough, North Cobb Christian
  • 1,280 - Caiden Ivory, Peach County
  • 1,279 - Landon Brown, Centennial
  • 1,270 - Ben Herrington, Lakeside (Evans)
  • 1,270 - Ryan Dvce, Lambert
  • 1,265 - Adrian “AJ” Williams, Callaway
  • 1,263 - Maximus Newson, Discovery
  • 1,258 - Patrick McCollough, Wheeler
  • 1,257 - Chase Mosley, Troup
  • 1,254 - Jordan Singleton, Mary Persons
  • 1,248 - Ace Hatcher, ACE Charter
  • 1,238 - Elam Rahman, North Gwinnett
  • 1,233 - Caden Worley, Ola
  • 1,226 - DJ Hunter, Buford
  • 1,225 - Cooper Shumate, Monroe Area
  • 1,220 - Carson Hand, Richmond Academy
  • 1,209 - Xavier Collins, Camden County
  • 1,204 - Patrick Zito, King’s Ridge Christian
  • 1,204 - Zain Belfield, Peachtree Ridge
  • 1,204 - Kaleb LaCarter, Westside (Augusta)
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Receiving

  • 947 - Kamari Frazier, Lithia Springs (Class 5A leader)
  • 944 - Brock Burrus, Kell (Class 6A leader)
  • 930 - Collins Price, Lassiter
  • 895 - Jeffery Thomas, Houston County
  • 880 - Jarious Hamm, Union Grove
  • 875 - Qua Pinkard, Taylor County (Class A leader)
  • 871 - Bryce Bell, Monroe Area (Class 4A leader)
  • 861 - Eron Mallard, Benedictine
  • 853 - King Bateman, Turner County
  • 850 - Madoxx Davis, Cartersville
  • 833 - Kaiden Harbin, Stephens County (Class 3A leader)
  • 828 - Tyler Robinson, Flowery Branch
  • 822 - Jacobi Pasley, Bradwell Institute
  • 803 - Zalen Green, Douglass
  • 794 - Aiden Opore, Walton (Class 7A leader)
  • 783 - Kurston Curry, Hart County
  • 782 - Aidan Randolph, Trinity Christian (Class 4A-2A Private leader)
  • 770 - Jaden Upshaw, Lee County
  • 769 - Duke Collins, Stephens County
  • 765 - DJ Huggins, Harrison
  • 764 - Cole Cable, North Hall
  • 757 - Roscoe Hayes, Westlake
  • 745 - Jaylen Britt, Newnan
  • 742 - Jerimiah Burns, Dodge County (Class 2A leader)
  • 742 - Jayden Juniors, South Gwinnett
  • 741 - Jordan Carrasquillo, Milton
  • 737 - Christian Ema, Parkview
  • 736 - JD Arnette, Perry
  • 727 - Hudson Hill, Prince Avenue Christian
  • 716 - Jake Ivester, Central (Carrollton)
  • 715 - Jordan Christie, Southwest DeKalb
  • 712 - Cade Zeman, Northview
  • 708 - Jackson Nesmith, Marietta
  • 708 - Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
  • 707 - Jordan Peacock, Walton
  • 706 - Justin Burton, Baldwin
  • 705 - Luke Thompson, Trinity Christian
  • 700 - Mason Malone, Providence Christian
  • 698 - Aaron Graham, M.L. King
  • 689 - Brayden Bailey, Holy Innocents’
  • 677 - Darrell McFadden, Carrollton
  • 672 - Rashad Blalock, McNair
  • 671 - Jordan Kendrix, Central (Carrollton)
  • 664 - Mohamed Toure, Dacula
  • 662 - Robbie Dunn, Archer
  • 661 - Jason McNulty, Bleckley County
  • 661 - Antwan Lockett, Colquitt County
  • 658 - Brandon Stevens, Toombs County
  • 657 - Mason Stephens, Mary Persons
  • 647 - Dondre Mulligan, Jackson
  • 643 - Jett Whitworth, Franklin County
  • 632 - David Burgess, Dougherty
  • 631 - Curt Walker, Kennesaw Mountain
  • 629 - Eli Grant, Richmond Hill
  • 628 - Kenderzous Wylie, Washington-Wilkes
  • 623 - Jeremiah Mathis, Douglas County
  • 623 - Jeremiah Mathis, Northeast
  • 617 - Quinn Smith, Blessed Trinity
  • 611 - Geno Houchins, Wesleyan
  • 608 - Neal Sajere, Denmark
  • 608 - Duke Sanders, Sequoyah
  • 608 - Jordan Hudson, Spencer
  • 607 - Jakhi Litmon, B.E.S.T. Academy
  • 604 - Cash Martin, North Forsyth
  • 602 - Jacob Springer, Discovery
  • 598 - Ian Kelly, Whitefield Academy
  • 595 - Marlon Knight, Calvary Day
  • 595 - Matthew Morris, Wheeler
  • 594 - Dylan Haley, Cherokee Bluff
  • 594 - Tooga Whatley, Paulding County
  • 590 - Brock Teal, Pickens
  • 590 - Jamarian Mingo, Valdosta
  • 589 - Kyle Cummings, Northwest Whitfield
  • 587 - Bryce Henry, Chattahoochee
  • 586 - Carlos Robertson Jr., Trinity Christian
  • 585 - Sean Green, Camden County
  • 582 - Timothy Woodson, Carver (Columbus)
  • 582 - Damarion Davis, Columbia
  • 580 - Gunnar Weaver, Dawson County
  • 579 - Oakleen Padgett, North Cobb Christian
  • 578 - Canyon Carter, Bremen
  • 574 - Kaiden James, Callaway
  • 573 - Ty Pinckney, Calvary Day
  • 573 - Blake Dowler, Trinity Christian
  • 572 - PJ Johnson, Hart County
  • 565 - Cameron Matthews, Eagle’s Landing Christian
  • 565 - Tavares Tinsley Jr., Northeast
  • 561 - Demetric Johnson Jr., Lithia Springs
  • 561 - King Grissom, Mitchell County
  • 560 - Derek Lofton, Union Grove
  • 559 - Brayden Stoker, Heritage (Ringgold)
  • 559 - Matis Saint Jean, Lambert
  • 559 - Marcus Jones, Schley County
  • 559 - Trey Dean, Troup
  • 557 - Eddie Johnson, Miller Grove
  • 555 - Bryson Niehr, North Paulding
  • 555 - Andrew Spaulding, West Forsyth
  • 553 - Dextavion Reese, Hephzibah
  • 553 - Lo’than McBride, Richmond Academy
  • 546 - Waseem Murray, Brunswick
  • 546 - Cohen Fletcher, Heritage (Ringgold)
  • 541 - Asher Adams, Mt. Bethel Christian
  • 541 - Daylen Wade, Sprayberry
  • 538 - Trayvis Hunter, Effingham County
  • 538 - Derrick Simelton, Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
  • 538 - Scottavian Thomas, Northeast
  • 537 - Carter Ross, South Forsyth
  • 536 - Robert Van Alstyne, Sequoyah
  • 534 - Jaquaveon Nelson, Worth County
  • 533 - Dylen James, Harrison
  • 531 - Austen Kitchings, Jefferson
  • 531 - Dai’jon Hayes, Tift County
  • 529 - Cornell Watkins, Ridgeland
  • 528 - Jason Green, East Paulding
  • 528 - Toby Martin, North Cobb Christian
  • 527 - Dwane Franklin, Windsor Forest
  • 523 - Nehemiah Easley, Greenville
  • 523 - Noah Norwood, Jackson County
  • 522 - Beau Moore, Christian Heritage
  • 520 - Isaiah Alford, East Coweta
  • 519 - Carlito Savea, Bradwell Institute
  • 519 - Isaiah Brown, Effingham County
  • 517 - Bryant Marshall, Ringgold
  • 511 - Jeremy Barrett, Cass
  • 510 - Ta’Shawn Poole, Howard
  • 508 - Havyn Searels, Dalton
  • 504 - Jacob Hester, Baldwin
  • 503 - Donte Grant Jr., Kell
  • 502 - Eddie Johnson, M.L. King
  • 502 - Jalondi O’Hara, Ware County
  • 500 - Jason Horne, Parkview

GIAA

Rushing

  • 1,799 - Bryse Peachey, Terrell Academy
  • 1,733 - Jake Johnson, Strong Rock Christian
  • 1,360 - Dillon Terry, Brookstone
  • 1,310 - JJ Blackwell, Riverside Military
  • 1,039 - Reid Jackson, Bethlehem Christian
  • 1,021 - Noah Hickman, Edmund Burke Academy
  • 994 - Seth Royal, Tiftarea Academy
  • 962 - Jaquan Lewis, Windsor Academy
  • 924 - Heath Woodard, Windsor Academy
  • 890 - Asa Wall, John Milledge Academy
  • 851 - Orin Wynn, Briarwood
  • 832 - Evan Stasney, John Milledge Academy
  • 822 - Jamel Cooper, John Milledge Academy
  • 787 - Jaxon Bone, King’s Academy
  • 786 - Donovan Colvin, St. Anne-Pacelli
  • 775 - Jack Ballard, Flint River Academy
  • 751 - Thomas Holland, Savannah Country Day

Passing

  • 2,003 - Cutler Fleming, Briarwood
  • 1,724 - Braxton Wilkinson, Calvary Christian
  • 1,568 - Brock Johnson, Westfield
  • 1,558 - Luke Stansell, Creekside Christian
  • 1,521 - Tucker Johnston, Stratford Academy
  • 1,297 - AJ Bassett, Heritage (Newnan)
  • 1,281 - Angelo Bellamy Jr., Tattnall Square
  • 1,276 - Broughton Branch, Brookstone
  • 1,265 - Ezra Harrison, Loganville Christian
  • 1,212 - Jordan Turner, Bethesda Academy
  • 1,186 - Matthew Alexich, St. Anne-Pacelli
  • 1,170 - Case Jones, Tiftarea Academy
  • 1,124 - Heath Woodard, Windsor Academy
  • 1,117 - Benjamin Burney, Mount de Sales

Receiving

  • 1,019 - Banks DeMore, Briarwood Academy
  • 768 - Masen Biggs, Heritage (Newnan)
  • 692 - Stone St. Clair, Westfield
  • 681 - Jaikari Harris, Calvary Christian
  • 672 - Jason Davis, St. Anne-Pacelli
  • 670 - Asa Wall, John Milledge Academy
  • 612 - Brady Johnson, Loganville Christian
  • 573 - Win Hoots, Westfield
  • 529 - Jett Johnston, Stratford Academy
  • 528 - Carson Wicks, Creekside Christian
  • 450 - Reed Jackson, Tiftarea Academy