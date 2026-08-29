Rockdale County-Heritage football game not played because of pregame incident

The football game between Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers was called off before kickoff Friday night. (Jason Getz for the AJC)

The GHSA is aware of the incident and will be investigating.

The GHSA is aware of the incident and will be investigating.

The football game between Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers was called off before kickoff Friday night because of an “altercation on the field during pregame warmups,” according to a Rockdale County Public Schools representative.

“We will take the necessary time to investigate the matter and hold those involved accountable,” the district’s statement read.

Heritage coach Quincy Carter, reached by text, said Rockdale County Schools administrators are reviewing film and he wasn’t sure if the game could be replayed at another date.

Rockdale County coach Kenderrick Bonner did not respond immediately to a text message.

GHSA executive director Tim Scott, attending another game in Coweta County, said he had been made aware of the cancelation.