AJC Varsity

Rockdale County-Heritage football game not played because of pregame incident

The GHSA is aware of the incident and will be investigating.
The football game between Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers was called off before kickoff Friday night. (Jason Getz for the AJC)
The football game between Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers was called off before kickoff Friday night. (Jason Getz for the AJC)
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47 minutes ago

The football game between Rockdale County and Heritage of Conyers was called off before kickoff Friday night because of an “altercation on the field during pregame warmups,” according to a Rockdale County Public Schools representative.

“We will take the necessary time to investigate the matter and hold those involved accountable,” the district’s statement read.

Heritage coach Quincy Carter, reached by text, said Rockdale County Schools administrators are reviewing film and he wasn’t sure if the game could be replayed at another date.

Rockdale County coach Kenderrick Bonner did not respond immediately to a text message.

GHSA executive director Tim Scott, attending another game in Coweta County, said he had been made aware of the cancelation.

“I just know that something happened in pregame and they weren’t able to play, but I don’t know what yet,” Scott said. “I’m sure I’ll talk with the county (athletic director) tonight and we’ll be investigating.”

He added, “If there are any fines or punishments, we wouldn’t send anything to the schools until Monday, but I need to find out what happened first, and I don’t know.”

Both teams opened with victories last week. Rockdale County beat Alcovy 46-0. Heritage beat Cedar Shoals 38-14.

The county rivals have played every season since 1984.