Atlanta Falcons Falcons squander late lead, Penix gets hurt in loss to Ravens Atlanta led 23-15 inside of the final minute in regulation. Share Add AJC on Google Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry runs from Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III during overtime in a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Daniel Flick 40 minutes ago

ATLANTA — Under the primetime lights on a night with an open roof and a Ring of Honor-related red carpet, the Falcons squandered a chance for a glamorous finish, falling 30-23 to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After a field goal from kicker Nick Folk, the Falcons (2-3) held a 23-15 lead with 2½ minutes remaining in regulation. But the Ravens (4-1) scored a touchdown, converted a two-point conversion and methodically marched downfield for a touchdown in overtime. Falcons backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who replaced Michael Penix Jr. (ribs), threw an interception on the second play of the ensuing drive. Georgia native Kyle Hamilton picked off the pass for the Ravens, which sealed their victory.

Related Story Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ OT loss to the Ravens Penix watched the final drive with a towel over his head from the bench as the Falcons, winners of two straight primetime games coming in, saw their hopes crash suddenly. Penix didn’t complete a pass in the first 22 minutes of game action but rebounded to finish 19-for-32 passing for 240 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. Drake London led the Falcons in receiving, catching seven passes for 118 yards, all for first downs. Kyle Pitts had his best game of the season with five receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown. Bijan Robinson tallied 118 scrimmage yards The Falcons scored their first touchdown on a 36-yard scoop-and-score from safety Jessie Bates III, who recovered a fumble forced by defensive back Sydney Brown on tight end Mark Andrews and raced to the end zone for his fifth career score. This, however, was Bates’ first fumble return for a touchdown — his previous four scores were pick-sixes.

Related Story Kyle Pitts ‘definitely’ enjoying role as Falcons feel a breakthrough looms Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, completed 24-of-32 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.