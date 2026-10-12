Falcons squander late lead, Penix gets hurt in loss to Ravens

ATLANTA — Under the primetime lights on a night with an open roof and a Ring of Honor-related red carpet, the Falcons squandered a chance for a glamorous finish, falling 30-23 to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
After a field goal from kicker Nick Folk, the Falcons (2-3) held a 23-15 lead with 2½ minutes remaining in regulation. But the Ravens (4-1) scored a touchdown, converted a two-point conversion and methodically marched downfield for a touchdown in overtime.
Falcons backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who replaced Michael Penix Jr. (ribs), threw an interception on the second play of the ensuing drive. Georgia native Kyle Hamilton picked off the pass for the Ravens, which sealed their victory.
Penix watched the final drive with a towel over his head from the bench as the Falcons, winners of two straight primetime games coming in, saw their hopes crash suddenly.
Penix didn’t complete a pass in the first 22 minutes of game action but rebounded to finish 19-for-32 passing for 240 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers.
Drake London led the Falcons in receiving, catching seven passes for 118 yards, all for first downs. Kyle Pitts had his best game of the season with five receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown. Bijan Robinson tallied 118 scrimmage yards
The Falcons scored their first touchdown on a 36-yard scoop-and-score from safety Jessie Bates III, who recovered a fumble forced by defensive back Sydney Brown on tight end Mark Andrews and raced to the end zone for his fifth career score. This, however, was Bates’ first fumble return for a touchdown — his previous four scores were pick-sixes.
Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, completed 24-of-32 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.
The Ravens entered Sunday with the NFL’s fourth-best rushing offense, while the Falcons had the league’s top rushing defense. Baltimore won the battle, tallying 208 yards and a touchdown on 35 attempts, an average of 5.9 yards per carry.
Baltimore outgained Atlanta, 391-367, and picked up 24 first downs to the Falcons’ 17.
The Falcons return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Chicago Bears (3-2) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.