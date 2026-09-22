Atlanta Falcons Falcons place standout corner A.J. Terrell on injured reserve C.J. Henderson to start at corner in place of Terrell. Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) receives assistance from the medical staff after an injury timeout in the first half of an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 51 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons placed standout cornerback A.J. Terrell on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced in a press release. Terrell suffered a groin injury on the team’s first defensive series in Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Panthers and didn’t return. He was replaced by veteran C.J. Henderson, who also played a possession during the Falcons’ Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers when Terrell injured his shoulder. The 27-year-old Terrell is a significant loss for the Falcons’ defense. He’s a leader in the secondary who’s started all 95 appearances since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2020, and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich dubbed Terrell the “best boundary corner in the NFL.”

Without Terrell, the Falcons figure to start Henderson at boundary corner opposite field corner Mike Hughes — and Ulbrich said it’s “rare” to have a backup corner of Henderson’s caliber. “When (Terrell) gets nicked, broken shoelace, has to step out, normally that’s like, ‘Oh my goodness, I got to cloud that guy. I got to protect that guy. I gotta get the safety over the top. I got to do whatever. They’re going to go after him,’” Ulbrich said Tuesday. “I don’t feel any angst when C.J. goes in the game. I don’t. “I have tremendous confidence in him, and he’s proven enough. He goes out, and every time he’s called upon, he steps up and answers the bell. So, fortunate to have him.” Henderson recorded four tackles, including one tackle for loss, to go along with one pass defensed in the Falcons’ loss to the Panthers. He added one tackle and one pass defensed against the Steelers.

A first-round pick in 2020 who was drafted seven picks before Terrell, Henderson has rebuilt his image as a steady veteran backup in Atlanta. Now, he’ll get the chance to remind the league why he went No. 9 overall in 2020, and the Falcons are confident he’ll capitalize.