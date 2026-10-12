Atlanta Falcons Falcons to see how Penix’s ribs respond before naming starter vs. Bears Coach Kevin Stefanski said he’ll have more information Wednesday. Share Add AJC on Google Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (center) is seen on the sideline in pain, speaking with medical staff, after a play shortly before the end of regulation Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, against the Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 47 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. appears to have avoided a long-term rib injury after missing overtime in the team’s 30-23 loss to the Ravens on Sunday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will treat Penix’s rib injury this week and evaluate him over the next couple of days. When asked whether he believes Penix can start in the Falcons’ Week 6 bout with the Bears on Sunday, Stefanski said he can “probably answer that better Wednesday” during his next availability. “Just with any type of injury, I always want to see how the guys respond over a couple days before I can give you a good answer there,” Stefanski said.

Related Story Michael Cunningham: Blown lead and Penix injury make miserable night for Falcons Penix underwent imaging Monday, though Stefanski declined to specify what the X-rays showed, be it a fracture or anything else. “We’ll treat his injury over the next couple days,” Stefanski said, “and then I’ll have a better understanding as we get into Wednesday for how he’s doing.” Ravens outside linebacker Tavius Robinson delivered a big hit on Penix with 27 seconds remaining in regulation. Penix spent several seconds on the turf before receiving aid from trainers, then gingerly jogged to the sideline. Penix missed only one play, then reentered, but his pain increased while the Ravens pieced together a 14-play drive that took over seven minutes off the clock to begin overtime. After pacing the sideline and throwing warmup passes, Penix realized he was too injured to play.

Tua Tagovailoa replaced him under center, and on the second play of the Falcons’ overtime drive, he threw an interception to safety Kyle Hamilton that ended the game. Penix watched from the sideline, towel over his head.

The 26-year-old Penix, who missed the first two games this season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November, told reporters postgame he will “be all right” and expressed optimism about playing against the Bears. Related Story ‘Not who we are’ — Falcons rue late-game letdown but carry belief in identity “Knowing me, I’m going to be ready to go next week because I’ve sat out enough in my career,” Penix said. “But I’m going to do everything I can in the training room, make sure I get back to where I want to be. Obviously, my health is very, very serious. I take that very serious. So that’s always going to come first. “But I will work my tail off to make sure I’m back out there on that field.” Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts said Penix will be “fine.” Running back Bijan Robinson added Penix was in good spirits in the locker room after the game. There’s internal optimism Penix has a real chance to play Sunday. But the Falcons will progress throughout this week in wait-and-see mode. If Penix can’t play, Tagovailoa is in line to make his first start with the Falcons. How the Falcons determine practice snaps with the first-team offense hinges on Penix’s health, but the core of the team’s preparation remains the same.