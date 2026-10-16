Falcons’ injury report vs. Bears: Penix cleared to play, Henderson ruled out

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday he doesn’t believe Penix, who took a big hit to the ribs and missed the overtime against the Ravens, will need any additional protective gear around his midsection.
“I think with any injury, at any position, you’re just in constant communication with the player, with our medical staff, making sure that how they’re feeling is good and how they respond to the work is good and how they respond to treatment,” Stefanski said. “So, everything responded well and I thought Mike handled the work week very well.”
The Falcons know their starting quarterback, and while Stefanski didn’t close their starting cornerback in place of Henderson, rookie Avieon Terrell confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday that he’ll start on the outside Sunday.
Across 100 coverage snaps, Terrell has been targeted 10 times and allowed only five catches for 39 yards, according to Next Gen Stats. Terrell said he’s “for sure” playing at a high level and enters his third career start — first on the outside after two at nickel — with loads of self-belief.
In other injury news pertaining to starting cornerbacks, A.J. Terrell is eligible to be activated off injured reserve next week. Avieon Terrell said his older brother is “good” and he expects an imminent return.
Stefanski appeared optimistic.
“We’ll see,” Stefanski said about opening Terrell’s practice window next week. “I don’t want to say just yet, but he’s doing very well.”