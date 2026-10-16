Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ injury report vs. Bears: Penix cleared to play, Henderson ruled out Avieon Terrell is poised to make first start at corner. Share Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who took a big hit to the ribs and missed the overtime against the Ravens, will start under center during their Week 6 bout with the Bears. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 58 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. doesn’t have a status designation and will start under center in the Week 6 bout with the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons have ruled out cornerback C.J. Henderson, who injured his groin in the Week 5 loss to the Ravens, while outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is questionable with a neck injury. Smith, who cleared concussion protocol Thursday, was limited in practice Friday. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday he doesn’t believe Penix, who took a big hit to the ribs and missed the overtime against the Ravens, will need any additional protective gear around his midsection.

Related Story Dirty Birds Dispatch: Penix poised to start vs. Bears Penix will have no limitations Sunday, said Stefanski, who added his signal caller “handled everything really well” this week. “I think with any injury, at any position, you’re just in constant communication with the player, with our medical staff, making sure that how they’re feeling is good and how they respond to the work is good and how they respond to treatment,” Stefanski said. “So, everything responded well and I thought Mike handled the work week very well.” The Falcons know their starting quarterback, and while Stefanski didn’t close their starting cornerback in place of Henderson, rookie Avieon Terrell confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday that he’ll start on the outside Sunday.

Across 100 coverage snaps, Terrell has been targeted 10 times and allowed only five catches for 39 yards, according to Next Gen Stats. Terrell said he’s “for sure” playing at a high level and enters his third career start — first on the outside after two at nickel — with loads of self-belief.