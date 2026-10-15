Atlanta Falcons Falcons loading Penix’s pre-snap plate; run defense fooled by Ravens’ curveball Five takeaways from the Falcons’ coordinator availabilities Thursday. Share Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees addresses members of the media at a news conference at the Falcons' practice facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 22 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Take a look at the Falcons’ defensive line before any given snap and eye the width of it. The Falcons are a bit unique, spreading out their players and creating a wider front. Why? To defend play-action passes. “We live in this world where as much as people want to run the ball and create an identity in that way and a level of physicality,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday, “they also want to set up all their (play-action) passes, and that’s where they’re searching for those explosives. “Explosives are as powerful as turnover ratio when it comes to predictors of success. So, that’s a big part of it.”

Related Story Dirty Birds Dispatch: Penix poised to start vs. Bears The initial roots of it stem from outside-zone runs. Defenses struggled capturing the edges and containing perimeter runs. In turn, quarterback keepers and bootlegs became explosive, because defensive ends were crashing down and pursuing the running back so extensively, they abandoned the quarterback. The wide split on the defensive line — something the Falcons do to a more extreme degree than others — serves as a productive counter. “Between (play-action) pass, boots, keepers, that width helps us keep that contained,” Ulbrich said, “and it allows us to play pass from a front perspective a little bit better.” There’s a football schematic lesson from the Falcons’ coordinator availability Thursday. Here are five other takeaways from Ulbrich, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman entering the team’s Week 6 bout with the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Related Story Falcons QB Penix says ribs ‘get better every day,’ plans to start vs. Bears Penix given full control at the line Two days after the Falcons’ Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said he couldn’t count how many checks he made at the line of scrimmage. The coaching staff touted Penix’s ability to get the offense into the right plays, most often changing into runs, and the success that followed as a result.

Historically, Rees said he’s tried to be flexible with what he asks of his quarterbacks. Penix has proved capable enough to allow Rees to load his plate. “We certainly feel like Mike can handle a lot of it, which is indicative of his ability to prepare, his understanding of our system, his ability to understand what the defense is trying to do,” Rees said. “Mike’s handled those well. We just feel like it gives us an advantage to be able to get him to the right play over some certain looks and there’s a ton of them throughout the game. “Mike’s ability to do that is a real benefit for us.” Related Story Welcome home, Grady Jarrett: Bears DT ‘enjoyed every bit’ of Falcons run What went wrong in Falcons’ run defense The Falcons’ top-ranked rushing defense failed to hold up in a 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Baltimore rushed for 208 yards, which is more than Atlanta allowed in the first four weeks combined. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said fundamentals were an issue. Inside linebacker Divine Deablo took blame Monday for trying to do too much at times. But the root of the problem, Ulbrich said, started during the week.

The Ravens ran a heavy dose of gap-scheme rushing concepts. The Falcons weren’t entirely prepared for it. “There was definitely more gap than we anticipated,” Ulbrich said. “I didn’t probably show the guys as much gap as we got to reflect (on) the game. So, that’s ultimately on me. I didn’t prepare them in the best of ways and we didn’t have maybe enough bullets in the chamber for game day for the style of play which we got. “So, that’s on me more than it’s on Divine.” The Falcons’ attack-style defensive front puts more responsibility on the linebackers’ plate, and Ulbrich said the Ravens’ gap-scheme offense forced the Falcons to adapt. “There is an element to, like, when people start gapping you and attacking you in a little bit different way, you have to adjust not only schematically, but from a technical standpoint, the style standpoint,” Ulbrich said. “You have to become a little bit more, as we would say, stout.”

Related Story How Falcons’ Cameron Thomas became one of NFL’s best bargains Cornerback depth takes center stage Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson, who suffered a groin injury in the loss to Baltimore and never returned, didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and is doubtful for Week 6. If Henderson can’t play, the Falcons figure to give rookie corner Avieon Terrell his first career start opposite veteran Mike Hughes. “That’s where we’re fortunate to have depth in our corner room,” Ulbrich said. “Mike Hughes is a top-end starter in this league. Avieon’s emerging.” Billy Bowman Jr., largely a nickel, and Mike Ford Jr., a special teams ace, have both played various roles on the back end in their careers, while Robert Longerbeam and Malcolm DeWalt IV — two healthy scratches to date — could see their first NFL game action. “We’ve got candidates,” Ulbrich said. “We’ve got guys that can get it done outside. We have great confidence in whoever goes out there. We really do.”

Related Story Still want Arch Manning to Falcons? Looking at QB prospect’s midseason status. Williams becoming ‘one of those faces of the league’ Bears quarterback Caleb Williams remains questionable to play Sunday, and coach Ben Johnson hasn’t decided whether Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum would start in the event his franchise signal-caller is unavailable. But the Falcons are preparing to face Williams until told otherwise. Ulbrich said Williams is “rare” in the sense he’s just as dangerous outside the pocket as in it, and he can defeat pressure in a variety of ways when it comes. The Falcons need to rush with precision, extension, length and vision, Ulbrich said, but even then, Williams’ talent makes it a tall task to slow him down. Ulbrich knew of Williams’ brilliance from occasional highlights, but he’s never coached against the 2024 draft’s No. 1 overall pick. Given the chance for an in-depth study, he made a realization. “He’s not just the face of a franchise — he’s like one of those NFL faces of the league,” Ulbrich said. “The talent is exceptional. He’s going to be a great challenge. I would imagine we’re going to get his best, which I know everybody on our defense wants. “Because when you want to play really good defense and you want to be regarded as one of the better defenses in this league, these are the games that you relish. To beat the best and to play well against the best is part of that, so we’re going to be up to this challenge. We are.”