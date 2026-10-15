Atlanta Falcons Falcons QB Penix says ribs ‘get better every day,’ plans to start vs. Bears Discomfort exists, but Penix a full participant Wednesday. Share Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass in the first half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 12 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Three days after a rib injury forced him to miss overtime in the Falcons’ 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said he felt “good” after participating in Wednesday’s practice. “They get better every day,” Penix said of his ribs. “I know I’m going to continue to feel good. I just got to stay on top of my rehab and just make sure I’m doing all the right things.” As long as everything progresses as expected, coach Kevin Stefanski said Penix is trending toward starting under center when the Falcons (2-3) host the Chicago Bears (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

When he was asked whether he’s confident he’ll play this week, Penix said, “Yes.” He’s still battling marginal discomfort at times, but he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and he said he took all of the first-team reps. “It’s not always comfortable, but I made every throw today,” Penix said. “So, you take with that what you want.” Penix declined to specify whether he sustained bruised ribs, but he said his MRI and scans came back positive. “We’re good, and I feel good to play this week,” Penix said. “So, that’s the plan.”

The Bears pose a significant challenge. Chicago’s defense ranks fifth in the NFL in scoring, allowing 19.2 points per game, and ninth in yards, giving up 311.4 per game. The unit has 12 sacks, good for No. 11 leaguewide.