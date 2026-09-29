Atlanta Hawks Hawks’ hoping Nashville excursion aids team’s chemistry building Team gets out of Atlanta for training camp in Tennessee. Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (center), pictured during last year's training camp, had a breakout fifth season, as he averaged 22.5 points 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists — all career highs — en route to being named to the All-NBA Third Team. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

By Lauren Williams 48 minutes ago Share

Nashville, Tenn. — The Hawks completed the first practice of their 2026 training camp, looking to lean into some of their offseason connectivity. After acquiring Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort and Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency, as well as Kingston Flemings and Zuby Ejiofor in the draft, the Hawks have several new players to incorporate into their system. But the Hawks tried to kick-start some of their chemistry-building this summer. Players met up with the rookies at Summer League in Las Vegas in July and they shared postworkout photos in Los Angeles last month.

All that led to some of the players getting to Atlanta in September to make the most of optional team activities (OTAs). “We had a number of a core group of players returning from last year, and some of the guys we added, I think, have been in situations where they’ve competed at a high level, whether it be in college or other teams in the league,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said Tuesday. “So, I think their approach is really a lot of focus. Our guys got here to Atlanta a few weeks ago, so they’ve been playing, and we seem more connected, I think, than you would anticipate with a newer group.” That early connection has bred an energetic environment that allows the coaches to begin the process of learning the team. With several new pieces to incorporate, the Hawks will find the balance between experimenting with the roster’s versatile pieces and the urgency of finding what works.

“There’s a few things, because it is new, that we want to do differently tactically,” Snyder said. “But fundamentally, we took some steps to really carve out and begin to build an identity.

“And seeing where that is, seeing how quickly we embrace that again is really important. I think that’s the foundation that we want to build on, and I felt like we were focused on the right things, which allows us to do the next thing.” Taking the team’s training camp to Nashville has given the Hawks a fresh setting to go to work. “Well, first, we’re really grateful to (Vanderbilt coach) Mark (Byington) and his staff for having us here,” Snyder said. “It’s a great setup anytime you have a facility that allows you to work. So, I think being away for our guys —particularly because we’ve been in (Atlanta) for a few weeks, guys came back for OTAs — it’s a good opportunity. … Just being around each other is the biggest thing. Guys, they’ll go out to eat, we’ll schedule some stuff and then leave them alone at times, and it’s good for them to have time together as well.” So, with training camp on the road, the Hawks can build an environment that fosters camaraderie. They understand that connectivity happens organically, but finding ways to spark it will pay off in the long run.