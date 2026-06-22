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Hawks agree to acquire Aaron Wiggins from Thunder

General view as the Atlanta Hawks host the San Antonio at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. The Spurs won 126-125. (Jason Getz / AJC)
General view as the Atlanta Hawks host the San Antonio at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. The Spurs won 126-125. (Jason Getz / AJC)
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20 minutes ago

The Hawks’ pre-draft work continued on Sunday night. The team agreed to acquire wing Aaron Wiggins from the Thunder in exchange for two second-round picks, according to a person familiar with the situation.

ESPN first reported the deal.

The Hawks sent their 2030 second-round pick, as well as the least favorable of the Hawks’ and the Lakers’ seconds in 2032.

In Wiggins, the Hawks add another solid defender on the wing.

Over 339 games with the Thunder, Wiggins averaged 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 38% from deep.

The Hawks will have to wait a couple of weeks before the deal becomes official. The trade likely won’t become official until July 6 when the NBA moratorium period ends on transactions.

Wiggins, who the Thunder drafted with the No. 55 pick in the 2021 Draft, has three years left on his five-year contract that he signed in 2024. Per ESPN, the contract is worth $9.2 million in the 2026-27 season and declines the following season.

To make the move, the Hawks will absorb Wiggins’ salary into the $11 million trade exception created when the team dealt Luke Kennard to the Lakers in February.

In using the trade exception, the Hawks continue to have some financial flexibility, should they decide to exercise team options on players.

Earlier on Sunday, the Hawks agreed to terms with veteran guard CJ McCollum.