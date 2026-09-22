Hawks acquire Finney-Smith from Hornets for 2 players and cash, source says

The Rockets sent Dorian Finney-Smith and several future draft picks to the Hornets on July 6. Charlotte then dealt Finney-Smith to the Hawks on Tuesday for Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard and cash. (David J. Phillip/AP 2026)

The Hawks are upgrading their frontcourt after agreeing Tuesday to acquire forward Dorian Finney-Smith from the Hornets.

Atlanta is sending guards Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard and cash considerations to Charlotte, a league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been completed officially.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report the deal.

Finney-Smith, a versatile 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 37 games last season with the Rockets, who traded the 10-year veteran to the Hornets on July 6, along with several future draft picks.