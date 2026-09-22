Hawks acquire Finney-Smith from Hornets for 2 players and cash, source says

The Hawks are upgrading their frontcourt after agreeing Tuesday to acquire forward Dorian Finney-Smith from the Hornets.
Atlanta is sending guards Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard and cash considerations to Charlotte, a league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been completed officially.
ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report the deal.
Finney-Smith, a versatile 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 37 games last season with the Rockets, who traded the 10-year veteran to the Hornets on July 6, along with several future draft picks.
During his career, Finney-Smith has averaged 8 points and 4.4 rebounds and shot 35.9% on 3-pointers. His best season came in 2021-22, when he posted averages of 11 points and 4.7 rebounds and shot 39.5% beyond the arc with the Mavericks. He has started 445 of 628 games in his career before having a reduced role with Houston last season.
Finney-Smith, 33, has three years and $40 million remaining on his contract, including a player option for the 2028-29 season.
Hield, 33, was a midseason acquisition in the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis the Warriors. Hield played in just seven games with the Hawks and averaged 5.1 points and 1.1 rebounds and hit 41.2% from beyond the arc. He averaged 8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 44 games with Golden State last season.
Nembhard, 23, came to the Hawks in July in the trade for Luguentz Dort. In his rookie season with the Mavericks, he averaged 6.6 points and 5.3 assists.