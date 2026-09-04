Georgia Bulldogs 5 things to know about Georgia-Tennessee State: The heat is on Coach Kirby Smart is ready for his Bulldogs to tangle with the FCS Tigers. Georgia coach Kirby Smart reacts to a call as his team battles Ole Miss during the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. The Bulldogs will face the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has no problem putting the heat on his players, but Mother Nature will be taking care of that on Saturday. A heat index of approximately 100 degrees is in the forecast for the 3 p.m. kickoff time of Georgia’s season-opening game against Tennessee State at Sanford Stadium. “Our kids are ready to go play and excited to go play and enjoying the heat,” Smart said on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday. “We’ve been in record temperatures and the last five to seven days have been really hot. It looks like it’s gonna be that way Saturday, so we’re excited to see our fans turn out and get to play and compete in it.”

Elijah Griffin, a 305-pound sophomore defensive tackle expected to make his first start, said dealing with the heat is a matter of preparation. “It’s preparing yourself for hot conditions,” Griffin said. “Obviously, you’ve got to hydrate, you’ve got to eat right, sleep right. There’s a lot of factors that go into it. “I know this weekend’s supposed to be hot, so you know we’re ready for it. We scrimmaged in it during fall camp, so we’re ready for it.” Georgia junior running back Chauncey Bowens had a lion’s share of the carries in much of the scrimmage action, and he, too, feels Georgia is prepared for the hot conditions.

“One thing I will say is that we do practice in those conditions,” Bowens said. “We do that on purpose, to be able to train our bodies to go out and play in what we’re going to play in this weekend.