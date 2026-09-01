Georgia Bulldogs Elijah Griffin prepped to become Georgia’s next great defensive lineman The sophomore from Savannah Christian Prep is ready to deliver on his 5-star billing Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (center) runs as Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson attempts a pass during their SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt, Travon Walker — might Elijah Griffin be the next “Great” Georgia defensive lineman? Griffin, only a sophomore, still weighs 305 pounds, just like he did last season. But it’s safe to say the former 5-star prospect from Savannah Christian Prep figures to carry more weight for the Georgia defensive line this season. Griffin, an FWAA Freshman All-American last season, looks to be one of the Bulldogs’ most impactful new starters this season, starting with the opening game against Tennessee State on Saturday. “Last year, coming in, I didn’t know what to expect,” said Griffin, who was rated the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2025 class and No. 3 recruit overall by the 247Sports composite. “Now I know … the speed of the game, and I know the playbook a lot better. And development-wise, I feel like I strike blockers better and the little things I could do a lot better.”

Griffin’s weight hasn’t changed, but he has added muscle and reduced body fat, which will help him handle the offensive linemen he’ll be taking on each snap and the quarterbacks and ball carriers he’ll look to chase down. UGA defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann noted from the start that Griffin arrived from the high school ranks with an uncanny level of maturity. “He has ... a work ethic to him,” Schumann said last fall. “The capacity with which he’ll be able to help us is really about how he continues to grow and advance.“ Griffin said one of the things he has learned in Georgia’s scheme is that getting to the quarterback for a sack is more than just beating the man across from you and giving chase, as he did 8.5 times as a senior in high school.

“Once you get in college, you have guys that are stronger than you, or just as strong as you, and like I said, the game speed (is different),” Griffin said. “There’s a lot of factors that vary, like high school it was just to get free, you do whatever you want.