Georgia Bulldogs Georgia shares fresh intel on KJ Bolden, Elijah Griffin, other key standouts "He’s going to be a good leader for us this year as a young guy,” Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson said of defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (center). (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

By Connor Riley 54 minutes ago Share

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s of no surprise that Kirby Smart had a lot to say about Drew Bobo, Gunner Stockton and Raylen Wilson at SEC media days. Those three were Georgia’s player representatives this week, as they best demonstrate what Smart’s program is all about. “When he gets around the players, they know,” Smart said of Stockton. “They see the toughness he plays with. He embodies our program. Just love everything he stands for.” But that trio weren’t the only ones to come up during SEC media days. Some of the names aren’t all that surprising. We know big things are expected of safety KJ Bolden and defensive lineman Elijah Griffin.

But there were some less-heralded names who are now worth paying attention to after Tuesday. Below is a running list of what Smart, Stockton, Bobo and Wilson had to say about 10 Georgia players. Smart on Gabe Harris: “Gabe’s been doing good. He’s similar to Drew. It was a very significant injury. Those two were the two biggest missing pieces for us toward the end of the year and made it really tough. But he’s out there doing everything now. He did not do anything in the spring, and we need him to have a big year. But, yeah, he’s on a load-management deal, so he’s not, like, out there every day doing everything. But he’s healthy.” Smart on Khalil Barnes: “Yeah, when we went in, we had to find a starter. We had to find someone that could play multiple positions and start in our secondary. We were losing a lot of experience there. We were young there. We had some good young players up and coming, but we needed a veteran. He’s a kid that grew up, you know, in the shadows of our stadium, known his dad for long time when I was a player. And you know, we probably messed it up when he was coming out and didn’t do a good job. And he went, grew up, played well for Clemson. They’ve said nothing but great things about him, and we’re excited for the opportunity to take a kid on that played in a very good defensive system, that we’re excited to watch play for us.”

Smart on Gentry Williams: “Intelligence, well coached. You know, when you take guys from a Brent Venables defense, you know what you’re getting. You’re getting a guy that understands, leverages, coverages. A lot of similarities to us defensively, teaching wise, and that’s shown that he’s, you know, he’s played. He’s got experience. He’s got play experience, and that’s what we were searching for. Some guys that could be competitive, compete for starting jobs, come in and help us, and you know, God forbid, you never know what kind of injuries you have during a year. You got to have the ability to have six to seven defensive backs who’ve got play experience. So he’s got that.”

Bobo on Juan Gaston and Dontrell Glover: “Dontrell Glover, Juan Gaston, all those guys, I think they’re big pieces. Getting them just a year of experience, especially as freshmen, is just really good for them.” Bobo on Isiah Canion: “I definitely think we’re more capable of being explosive. Isiah Canion has been a great addition for us. I think he’s looking really good.” Bobo on Zykie Helton: “Yeah, he’s really athletic, just strong, heavy-handed, can play really hard. He’s a really good player. Obviously, just coming in as a freshman, he’s got a long way to go, just learning the playbook, stuff like that, learning different defenses. I’m really excited to see what he does.” Wilson on Griffin: “I mean, his growth in the weight room has been crazy, just bench pressing and squatting. Just his leadership role, he’s been taking that pretty seriously. He’s going to be a good leader for us this year as a young guy.” Stockton on Thomas Blackshear: “I think Thomas — I call him T. Black — he’s a really good guy. Just seeing his growth and being able to throw, he’s been doing a great job. He’s from Savannah, so it’s pretty neat to see him and just how much he’s grown. He’s a great guy. Just seeing him work this offseason, if it’s throwing seven-on-seven or in the weight room, just seeing all the work he puts in. He’s been doing a great job.”