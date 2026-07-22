Georgia Bulldogs Raylen Wilson relishes chance to uphold the Georgia linebacker standard He will enter his fourth season with the Bulldogs with a team-leading 136 career tackles. Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson (center) pressures Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (right) during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

By Hunter DeLauder 11 minutes ago Share

TAMPA, Fla. — When Raylen Wilson was asked during SEC media days about his excitement level for the upcoming season, he flashed a cheek-to-cheek smile. “I’m excited,” Wilson said Tuesday. It is a big year for Wilson, who is the unquestioned leader of Georgia’s defense. Individually, he’s hoping to take the next step so many have taken before him. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has put together quite the list of outstanding linebackers who have taken on the leadership position, including Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean and, most recently, CJ Allen. Now it is Wilson who will try to carry on that standard of being a prized linebacker at Georgia and attempting to bring home a national championship.

Wilson is entering his fourth season at Georgia, acting as an outlier to a defense that consists of mostly underclassmen. The native of Tallahassee, Florida — most of his teammates call him “Unc” — is one of the few senior starting defenders on the 2026 roster. “Without Raylen, I don’t think we would function the way we do. But Raylen’s just that guy that we can look forward to. He gives us the calm we needed,” junior linebacker Justin Williams said July 17. “He’s just that leader that we’ve always been looking for. Having Raylen’s been the best thing in the world. Couldn’t ask for a better leader.” During his career, Wilson has 136 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks, one fumble recovery and one fumble forced. Last year was the prototypical next step most Georgia linebackers take. He had career highs with 74 total tackles — the most of any Bulldogs linebacker — 6 1/2 tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks. Wilson also improved as a vocal leader.

“I feel like when I first came in, I wasn’t a lot talkative,” Wilson said. “But the longer I stayed here, the more I got comfortable with just talking out, making sure everybody doing the right things, and just coaching on and off the field.”

He is not the only one who has noticed. On the opposite side of the ball, center Drew Bobo deals with Wilson each day in practice. Those battles have made him “a lot better,” Bobo added, and he said Wilson has taken a huge step forward. “He’s become really vocal, especially towards the defense,” Bobo said. “Just getting everyone lined up, getting everyone ready to go, and I’m really happy for him.” Outside of overall team success, Wilson brought up his willingness to improve in pass coverage — both man and zone coverages — and continue to execute his timing as a pass rusher. With those goals, Wilson wants to remain “relentless,” which was the word he said best described him as a player. “I really want to be unblockable,” he said. “I want to feel like nothing can stop me from getting to the ball.” It is an identity he hopes the entire defense adapts this fall. Wilson wants to lead a group that is relentless all around the field, violent against its opponents and, of course, keeps them out of the end zone.