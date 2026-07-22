Raylen Wilson relishes chance to uphold the Georgia linebacker standard

“Without Raylen, I don’t think we would function the way we do. But Raylen’s just that guy that we can look forward to. He gives us the calm we needed,” junior linebacker Justin Williams said July 17. “He’s just that leader that we’ve always been looking for. Having Raylen’s been the best thing in the world. Couldn’t ask for a better leader.”
During his career, Wilson has 136 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks, one fumble recovery and one fumble forced.
Last year was the prototypical next step most Georgia linebackers take. He had career highs with 74 total tackles — the most of any Bulldogs linebacker — 6 1/2 tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks. Wilson also improved as a vocal leader.
“I feel like when I first came in, I wasn’t a lot talkative,” Wilson said. “But the longer I stayed here, the more I got comfortable with just talking out, making sure everybody doing the right things, and just coaching on and off the field.”
He is not the only one who has noticed. On the opposite side of the ball, center Drew Bobo deals with Wilson each day in practice. Those battles have made him “a lot better,” Bobo added, and he said Wilson has taken a huge step forward.
“He’s become really vocal, especially towards the defense,” Bobo said. “Just getting everyone lined up, getting everyone ready to go, and I’m really happy for him.”
Outside of overall team success, Wilson brought up his willingness to improve in pass coverage — both man and zone coverages — and continue to execute his timing as a pass rusher. With those goals, Wilson wants to remain “relentless,” which was the word he said best described him as a player.
“I really want to be unblockable,” he said. “I want to feel like nothing can stop me from getting to the ball.”
It is an identity he hopes the entire defense adapts this fall. Wilson wants to lead a group that is relentless all around the field, violent against its opponents and, of course, keeps them out of the end zone.
Georgia surrendered 28 touchdowns in 2025, ranking 10th best in the nation and second in the SEC behind Oklahoma’s 20.
“Every game is to not let anybody get in our end zone. That’s the standard here at Georgia,” Wilson said. “We’re going to continue to uphold that.”