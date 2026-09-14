Falcons Week 1 wrap: Steelers win opener 20-17

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (Justin Berl/AP))

Before the season even started, the Falcons already had their first hint of adversity, when they announced Tua Tagovailoa as the starter on Monday, only to have him experience back spasms before the opener on Sunday.

The Falcons lost to the Steelers, 20-17, at Acrisure Stadium, and they’ll look to figure out their quarterback situation — whether to turn back to Tagovailoa or again start Cooper Rush — for Sunday’s home opener against the Panthers.

Here’s a look back at Week 1:

Game content

- Game recap: Falcons fall to Steelers, lose season opener for ninth time in 11 years