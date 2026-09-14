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Falcons Week 1 wrap: Steelers win opener 20-17

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (Justin Berl/AP))
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (Justin Berl/AP))
By AJC Sports
46 minutes ago

Before the season even started, the Falcons already had their first hint of adversity, when they announced Tua Tagovailoa as the starter on Monday, only to have him experience back spasms before the opener on Sunday.

The Falcons lost to the Steelers, 20-17, at Acrisure Stadium, and they’ll look to figure out their quarterback situation — whether to turn back to Tagovailoa or again start Cooper Rush — for Sunday’s home opener against the Panthers.

Here’s a look back at Week 1:

Game content

- Game recap: Falcons fall to Steelers, lose season opener for ninth time in 11 years

- Cunningham column: It’s a sad start to the season for star-crossed Falcons

- Film review: 3 key plays from Falcons’ Week 1 loss to Steelers

- Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ matchup against the Steelers

- Position grades: Bijan Robinson was the bright spot in a dreary offensive game

- Live updates: Check out a recap from the Falcons’ opening loss to the Steelers

- Looking for Falcons positives? Defense and run game a good start

- Falcons QB Cooper Rush: ‘Wish I played better’ in loss to Steelers

Pregame content

- Fox Sports’ Pam Oliver still pursues success, decades after start in Georgia

- Rush to start against Steelers despite back spasms

- Falcons eager to face ‘Hall of Famer’ Aaron Rodgers in final Week 1 start

- Inside Falcons’ chaotic QB room entering Week 1: ‘Welcome to the NFL’

- You know the Unicorn. You don’t know Falcons’ Kyle Pitts.

- Will the Falcons end playoff drought? AJC writers offer season predictions