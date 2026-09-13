Sports Fox Sports’ Pam Oliver still pursues success, decades after start in Georgia Sideline reporter reflects ahead of Falcons’ opening game at Steelers. (Left to right) Sports journalists Lynn Jones, Kelsey Nicole Nelson, Pam Oliver and Jayne Kennedy Overton speak during a panel discussion at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 13, 2026. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)

By Lauren Williams 26 minutes ago Share

More than 30 years later, Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver still gets butterflies. Even after navigating a media landscape that has shifted since the 1980s and ’90s, Oliver has remained a mainstay on televisions across the country. Her intent to keep producing her best work every season has driven her through the years. “I’ve never looked at myself as someone like, ‘Oh, I got this. I’ve arrived. Oh, I have nothing to prove. Boom,’” Oliver, 65, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a phone interview. “Every time they throw it down to the sidelines, you’re proving yourself.” That nugget sits among a treasure trove of advice that Oliver, who was inducted into the Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2025, eagerly wants to pass to the next generation of journalists.

Oliver began her journalism career in 1985 in Albany, Georgia, after graduating from Florida A&M. She began her sports broadcasting career in 1991 when she became a sports anchor in Tampa, Florida. Two years later, she joined ESPN, then moved to Fox Sports in 1995 as a sideline reporter on a team with Pat Summerall and John Madden. Of course, those years came with their challenges, but Oliver never felt like she had the pressure — like how social media has become ingrained in everyday life — that new journalists face. While Oliver, who avoids social media for the sake of her sanity, wishes that extra layer of pressure was not there, she knows that it isn’t going anywhere. But she also implores the next generation to not let the lines blur too much, especially when it comes to them keeping themselves out of the story. “The line is so blurred at this point, and it’s like, ‘What’s OK?’ Oliver said. “And, people just keep kicking the can down the road, and it just gets blurrier and blurrier. I just think you, as an individual journalist, have to say: ‘This is what I want my image to be. This is what I’m dedicated to, which first and foremost should be the job, the profession, the standard of journalism.’ And if it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it.”

But how young journalists approach social media won’t be the only time they’ll need to use their discretion. As they report news to their readers and viewers, some of the information they gather can be negative and can impact the beat and people they cover.

“You do have to decide: Is this fair? Is this reportable? Do I lose this relationship over having to be in the know and being in the inside?” Oliver said. She doesn’t play that game. Instead, Oliver trusts her gut to serve her viewers. She understands that sometimes people won’t be happy. “You’re going to get blowback,” she said. “At the end of the day, when you lay your head down on the pillow, were you fair? Was it accurate? Was it necessary? And I haven’t survived in this business this long by being flippant with people’s lives versus news versus what’s important.” Oliver has witnessed plenty of journalists who have stayed true to the profession, like Malika Andrews, Taylor Rooks, Maria Taylor, among many others. “Oh, it makes me so happy,” Oliver said when asked of some of the prominent Black female sports broadcasters. “It makes me so happy, and those women that you mentioned, especially, and my colleague, Kristina Pink, is in that conversation.

“I think, as much as I feel like you’ve got these Black women in these positions of status and power and hosting and their skill — they do great, great work. I still feel that there could be better representation that is feeding what’s in the pipeline.” She thinks of some of the young Black female broadcasters who have a harder time elevating from their entry-level jobs to the next phase of their career, even after doing everything right. As frustrating as those “noes” can be when they come in, Oliver says “keep going.” Oliver added that sometimes there may be a detour along the way or that it’s time to forge an independent path. “With the advantages of having your own YouTube channel — I mean the things that are available for young journalists today — you have no excuse,” Oliver said. “There are a ton of resources and avenues from the standpoint of getting yourself seen, and that’s half the battle.” So, as Oliver gets ready to report on the Falcons at the Steelers on Sunday, she understands that eyeballs are still on her. And, she’s still striving to put out her best work.