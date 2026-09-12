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Atlanta Falcons

Rush to start against Steelers despite back spasms

Rush is starting because of injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush (13) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush (13) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
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31 minutes ago

Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush suffered back spasms earlier Saturday but will still start Sunday’s season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced in a press release Saturday afternoon.

Rush, the Falcons’ third-string quarterback, is starting because of injuries to Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) and Michael Penix Jr. (knee).

Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie from Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead, is the Falcons’ backup, and Strand told reporters Friday he’d be ready if needed.

“Just got to be ready to go in,” Strand said. “Whatever happens, got to know the game plan, got to be able to execute it. (I have) belief in myself, belief in the guys around me if that moment comes.”

In other roster news, the Falcons elevated tight end Nick Muse and outside linebacker Bralen Trice from the practice squad to the active roster as standard game day elevations.

The team also placed offensive tackle Cameron Williams on injured reserve.

The Falcons and Steelers will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.