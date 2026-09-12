Rush to start against Steelers despite back spasms

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush (13) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Rush is starting because of injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

Rush is starting because of injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush suffered back spasms earlier Saturday but will still start Sunday’s season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced in a press release Saturday afternoon.

Rush, the Falcons’ third-string quarterback, is starting because of injuries to Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) and Michael Penix Jr. (knee).

Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie from Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead, is the Falcons’ backup, and Strand told reporters Friday he’d be ready if needed.

“Just got to be ready to go in,” Strand said. “Whatever happens, got to know the game plan, got to be able to execute it. (I have) belief in myself, belief in the guys around me if that moment comes.”