Atlanta Falcons Will the Falcons end playoff drought? AJC writers offer season predictions The NFC South typically offers a good opportunity for the postseason, but questions remain. Tua Tagovailoa (left) will begin the season as the Falcons' starting quarterback, but when last year's starter, Michael Penix Jr., gets healthy, there could be another quarterback competition. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By AJC Sports 23 minutes ago Share

Are you ready for some football? The Falcons open their season Sunday at Pittsburgh, and with that kickoff comes plenty of unknowns about how the season will go. The quarterback position is one of the biggest question marks, along with the impact of some key defensive absences. Atlanta hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2017, and this could be the year. Or it could be another year of heartache. Here are some season predictions from the AJC Sports staff: Daniel Flick, Falcons beat writer Do the Falcons have a quality starting quarterback? Do they have enough pieces, without Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., to field a formidable pass rush? We don’t know — and the Falcons will have to figure it out during a challenging early-season slate.

The second half of the season appears more favorable for the Falcons, who face an easier schedule and should, in theory, have a better grasp on their quarterback situation. The Falcons have a talented cast of weapons, return four of five starters on the offensive line and boast a secondary with plenty of playmakers, all of which should keep the Falcons reasonably competitive. But until answers grow clearer at quarterback and within the front seven, it’s difficult to trust, or believe, in what the team can do this year. That’s part of the fun, and if nothing else, the Falcons — with their offensive stars and core defensive pieces — have a chance to be entertaining. Prediction: 7-10 Michael Cunningham, columnist The Falcons have a decent chance to make the playoffs because the NFC South is weak again. Nine victories should be enough to win the division. I couldn’t find that many for the Falcons, even under the most optimistic scenarios. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was bad during the preseason, but he’ll start in Week 1, by default. There’s no true No. 2 receiver opposite Drake London. The Falcons replaced a good right tackle with a lineman who is good for one drive-killing penalty every game. They are down three productive pass rushers from 2025.

That’s just way too many questions for the new regime to answer in Year 1. Prediction: 7-10.