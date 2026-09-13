Check out updates from the Falcons’ season opener against the Steelers

Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Falcons will be without top two QBs in tough road game to start Stefanski era.

Falcons will be without top two QBs in tough road game to start Stefanski era.

Ready or not, it’s go time.

The Falcons open the season at Pittsburgh, and there are several looming questions around the team.

Quarterback is the biggest issue, and the injury concerns have them in a quandary. Cooper Rush is slated to be the starter, but with back spasms on Saturday, he could have some questions around him.

Here’s some pregame reading to get caught up:

- Cooper Rush to start against Steelers despite back spasms

- Falcons eager to face ‘Hall of Famer’ Aaron Rodgers in final Week 1 start

- Inside Falcons’ chaotic QB room entering Week 1: ‘Welcome to the NFL’