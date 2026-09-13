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Check out updates from the Falcons’ season opener against the Steelers

Falcons will be without top two QBs in tough road game to start Stefanski era.
Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
By AJC Sports
28 minutes ago

Ready or not, it’s go time.

The Falcons open the season at Pittsburgh, and there are several looming questions around the team.

Quarterback is the biggest issue, and the injury concerns have them in a quandary. Cooper Rush is slated to be the starter, but with back spasms on Saturday, he could have some questions around him.

Here’s some pregame reading to get caught up:

- Cooper Rush to start against Steelers despite back spasms

- Falcons eager to face ‘Hall of Famer’ Aaron Rodgers in final Week 1 start

- Inside Falcons’ chaotic QB room entering Week 1: ‘Welcome to the NFL’

- You know the Unicorn. You don’t know Falcons’ Kyle Pitts.

- Will the Falcons end playoff drought? AJC writers offer season predictions

Check out the AJC’s live updates from the matchup:

Falcons at Steelers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

TV: Fox

Outlook: The Falcons are looking to win their opening game for the first time since 2023, and they’ll have to do it shorthanded, as their top two quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., are out for the game.