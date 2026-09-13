Atlanta Falcons Falcons fall to Steelers, lose season opener for ninth time in 11 years Quarterback play, penalties and missed field goals too much to overcome in 20-13 loss. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush (13) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By Daniel Flick 58 minutes ago Share

PITTSBURGH — The Falcons, despite starting the third-string quarterback, the wealth of penalties and the two missed field goals, were alive. Then, as Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt jumped, snared Cooper Rush’s checkdown, rumbled forward, picked himself up and finished a 35-yard mission with a trip to the end zone alongside a convoy of blockers, the Falcons’ dreams of a Week 1 surprise were dashed. Watt’s pick-six turned gave the Steelers a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, and while the Falcons punched back, they still fell 20-13 to the Steelers in Sunday’s season opener at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. It was the Falcons’ ninth loss in Week 1 in the past 11 years.

Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush, who started because Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. were inactive with injuries, went 12-for-22 passing for 143 yards, one touchdown pass and two interceptions. Running back Bijan Robinson fumbled twice, recovered both, and finished as the team’s leading rusher and receiver with 173 total yards on 29 touches. He scored the team’s lone touchdown, a 23-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass in the first quarter. Receiver Drake London caught two passes for 29 yards. Tight end Kyle Pitts was shut out for the third time in his 79-game career. Nick Folk, who missed three field goals total the past three years and was the NFL’s most accurate kicker in each season, went only 2-for-4 kicking Sunday, watching as 54- and 45-yarders sailed wide right. The Steelers outgained the Falcons, 264-238, but only picked up 15 first downs to Atlanta’s 16. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went 24-for-40 passing for 221 yards and one touchdown, while the team rushed for 58 yards on 21 carries.

Penalties were a significant factor. The Falcons were flagged nine times for 96 yards, while the Steelers committed seven penalties for 52 yards.