Atlanta Falcons What we learned from Day 4 of Falcons training camp A new contract, quarterback play and new faces at linebacker headline the day’s notes. Atlanta Falcons defensive back Avieon Terrell (right) participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — On a cooler, cloudy day, the Falcons welcomed a sold-out crowd to their fourth training camp practice Saturday, concluding a four-day acclimation period before pads come on Monday. The session, which lasted just over an hour, was more relaxed than Friday’s session. There were no one-on-one periods or scuffles. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t participate in team drills. All told, the Falcons made it through the first week of training camp with no major injuries and several other players trending positively in their recoveries. Intensity will pick up next week, which should provide a more significant sample of the Falcons’ pieces along the line of scrimmage and give more clarity on position battles.

In the meantime, here’s everything we learned from Saturday’s practice preceding Sunday’s off-day. One young Falcon gets an extension — and it isn’t Bijan The Falcons announced they signed left guard Matthew Bergeron to a four-year contract extension Saturday afternoon. Bergeron’s agent, Chase Callahan, confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the deal is worth up to $96 million and comes with $60 million guaranteed. Star running back Bijan Robinson, meanwhile, watched another practice from the sidelines. Robinson, who’s awaiting a new contract of his own, has voluntarily held out from participating in training camp sessions. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday he’s confident the situation is heading toward a resolution.

Penix takes a step forward after difficult Friday After a difficult Friday practice where he went 1-for-7 passing in a 7-on-7 red-zone drill, Michael Penix Jr. delivered an adequate bounceback Saturday. He went 4 of 8 in a similar 7-on-7 setting, and three of his incompletions hit the hands of his receivers. Penix also threw touchdowns to receiver Jahan Dotson and running back Cash Jones.

Penix’s strongest attribute is his arm strength, and he ripped passes into several tight windows Saturday. He wasn’t as precise as he was Wednesday, when he went 6-for-8 passing, but he recovered well from his rough Friday showing. Stefanski said Penix, who still isn’t participating in 11-on-11 drills while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last November, isn’t limited in any capacity apart from the full team portion. He’s still doing 7-on-7 and individual drills, and Stefanski said the team will “without a doubt” have enough to evaluate Penix before he’s fully cleared. Here’s Penix’s passing chart, courtesy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new data tool. Strand, Rush lead Falcons through biggest 11-on-11 day The team’s other quarterbacks, Jack Strand and Cooper Rush, combined for 23 passes across 11-on-11 action. Combined with 17 rushes, the Falcons ran 40 total plays of 11-on-11, their highest mark thus far.

Strand unofficially went 7-for-13 passing, though only 1 of 4 in the red zone. The undrafted rookie from Minnesota State-Moorhead also took a sack after three-way pressure from defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus and defensive ends Bralen Trice and Cameron Thomas. The most impressive part of Strand’s day didn’t necessarily involve anything after the snap. Early in practice, he aligned under center, read the defense and changed the play. He backpedaled, took a shotgun snap and fired a screen pass to receiver Zachariah Branch for a nice gain. Tagovailoa said he could tell Strand devoted himself to the playbook during the break between minicamp and training camp, and Stefanski touted the 22-year-old’s general handling of the system. “I think Jack continues to impress with his ability to command the offense, the ability to get in and out of the huddle, get us in and out of run plays to pass plays,” Stefanski said Friday. “He’s a very, very bright young man.” Rush was 6 of 10 and 2 of 6 in the red zone. Rush had an impressive touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts, rolling right and firing to Pitts down the sideline. He was, by and large, steady.

Heaviest day of linebacker rotations The Falcons have largely used Christian Harris as the starting linebacker next to Divine Deablo, but Stefanski foreshadowed additional rotation at the position. Saturday delivered. “Christian’s doing a great job, and I’m pleased with everybody,” Stefanski said Saturday, “but we will work in different guys throughout as well.” Rookie linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. saw several snaps with the starting defense, while fellow rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels also earned a few reps alongside Deablo. Falcons linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said after practice he thinks both Perkins and Daniels can be impactful contributors this fall. The Falcons, who are tasked with replacing starting linebacker and defensive linchpin Kaden Elliss, will likely carry the competition throughout training camp. Avieon Terrell still cross-training inside and outside One month after the Falcons drafted cornerback Avieon Terrell in the second round, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said the team would gain more clarity on his role during training camp. Through four practices, none padded, Terrell continues to work both at nickel and on the perimeter.

“I’m comfortable at both,” Terrell said after practice. He added he’s getting “enough” reps in the slot, but much of his work has come on the perimeter. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder has played with the second- and third-string defense in camp. He hasn’t yet earned any snaps with the starters. “It’s not that he’s a one-position player,” Stefanski said. “With any young player, you want to get them comfortable as you grow their role, and it’s up to Avieon or any rookie to earn that role. We have to give those guys an opportunity to show what they can do, and that will come over time.” Special teams report: A good day for the punt unit Falcons punter Jake Bailey landed several balls inside the 10-yard line, including one that cornerback Cobee Bryant caught at the 1-yard line. The Falcons primarily used cornerbacks for their gunners — Sydney Brown and Mike Ford comprised one duo, Clark Phillips III and Natrone Brooks another, and A.J. Woods and C.J. Henderson also worked with each other. Rookie receiver Zachariah Branch led the Falcons’ punt returners through drills, followed by fellow receivers Olamide Zaccheaus and Dylan Drummond.