Atlanta Falcons What we learned from Day 3 of Falcons training camp Quarterback play, injury updates and contract talks dominated the day. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 48 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Xavier Watts looked like he knew it was coming. The Falcons’ second-year safety watched the snap, darted into the backfield and nabbed receiver Zachariah Branch on an end-around. After he made the play, Watts jogged by a Falcons offensive assistant and started talking trash. After two relatively quiet, mundane ramp-up days in Flowery Branch, the Falcons’ third training camp practice featured a noticeable uptick in competitive energy. There were one-on-one periods between the receivers and cornerbacks, a brief skirmish and extensive team periods. Oh, and for the first time this camp, all four quarterbacks participated … sort of.

Here’s everything we learned from the Falcons’ training camp practice Friday, which took place in front of a solid crowd of season ticket holders. Tagovailoa limited, Penix struggles in red zone Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters after practice his back injury flared up last week, but he continues getting healthier and coach Kevin Stefanski believes he’ll return to full participation “soon.” Friday marked a step forward, as Tagovailoa went through position drills, threw passes during the routes-on-air segment and saw considerable work in the receiver and defensive back one-on-one session. He also led the offense through a lengthy 11-on-11 walk-through. He did not, however, throw a competitive pass during a team period. Michael Penix Jr., who missed Thursday’s practice with a scheduled rest day, returned for his usual 7-on-7 work Friday. It didn’t go particularly well.

In a goal-to-go situation, he completed only 1 of 7 passes, and while tight end Josh Simon dropped a pass over the middle, three different Falcons defenders — linebacker Christian Harris, cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety DeMarcco Hellams — deflected passes. Terrell nearly intercepted Penix’s goal-line out-breaking pass, a play that could have been a pick-six in a game.

Penix was brilliant Wednesday, going 6-for-8 passing and connecting on a pair of deep balls down the left sideline. His efficiency and production dwindled Friday. Here’s his passing chart, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new data tool. Strand and Rush cautious, but efficient The Falcons’ other two quarterbacks, Jack Strand and Cooper Rush, were a combined 13-of-15 passing. Much of their work, however, came underneath. Strand went 7-for-8 passing, which includes 4 of 4 on screens. Rush completed 6 of 7 attempts, all within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. His lone pass that traveled 10-plus yards was nearly intercepted by rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell, who was penalized for defensive holding and thus negated the play.

Neither Strand nor Rush took any red-zone snaps. Here’s a look at their charts: Bijan’s saga nearing an end? Falcons running back Bijan Robinson watched practice from the sidelines once more as he awaits a new contract. Stefanski said he’s confident the two sides will reach an amicable agreement in due time. “I think we all trust in the process of what’s going on,” Stefanski said. Tagovailoa had his own thoughts. “We’re waiting for Bijan to get paid,” Tagovailoa said. “You just let the guys that are able to handle that do that, and just allow him to be himself around the building with the guys.”

Defense impresses again It’s fun listening to Falcons secondary coach Justin Hood watch his group practice. Every time the ball hits the ground, he yells, “SCOOP!” One time, when one of Hood’s players didn’t hear him, Stefanski stepped in and yelled it, too. The Falcons are prioritizing turnovers. They want to get their hands on as many passes as they can. Mission accomplished thus far. Their personnel is evolving, too. Avieon Terrell continues to play inside and outside, and he’s seeing more consistent snaps with the second unit. Outside linebacker Bralen Trice worked primarily as a second-stringer, but he rotated in with the first-team defense, too, for the first time this summer. James Pearce Jr.’s acclimation period continues to reach new levels. He took several snaps in the 11-on-11 period, largely with the second- and third-string defense, and he made his presence felt.

Pearce beat second-team right tackle Brandon Walton and appeared to hit Rush’s arm or at least disrupt his throw, leading to a lateral pass and fumble. That’s two splash plays in as many days for Pearce, who’s still awaiting word from the NFL office on his status for this season. Defensive end Cameron Thomas had a physical run stop at the end of the line of scrimmage, stuffing Nathan Carter on a handoff to the right side. Thomas has been a standout multiple times this summer, dating back to OTAs. Rookie linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. continues to see snaps from an over-center alignment with the second-team defense. He joined J.D. Bertrand in a “double mug” look, where both linebackers took their stance on either side of the center’s shoulders. At nickel corner, Darnay Holmes saw first-team snaps while A.J. Woods worked more with the second unit. That’s a change from the first two days, when Woods saw a majority of the action with the starters. A few notes on the offense The Falcons gave left tackle Jake Matthews and left guard Matthew Bergeron limited workdays, which thrust Wanya Morris and Kyle Hinton into their respective positions. Morris continues to look like the front-runner for the swing tackle role, while Hinton is the team’s primary backup guard.

From a schematic package perspective, the Falcons ran several plays in 13 personnel — one running back, three tight ends — with Kyle Pitts, Austin Hooper and Charlie Woerner on the field together. Pitts often aligned on the perimeter, in a more traditional receiver role, and he hopes the tight end-heavy looks carry into the regular season. “I’m very excited,” Pitts said Friday, “because I love playing beside my brothers in a tight end-dominant offense.” Folk perfect on field goals Falcons kicker Nick Folk went 5 for 5 on field goals, including three from 40-plus yards. Folk split the uprights from 43, 46 and 48 yards to close his brief action. Injury news The Falcons practiced again without Jawaan Taylor, their projected starting right tackle, who hasn’t done more than a walk-through at any point this summer because of an undisclosed injury. Stefanski sees the light at the end of the tunnel. “In the next few days, weeks, is the hope,” Stefanski said. “Continues to work very hard. He’s in every meeting. He’s pushing, and I think he’s getting close.”