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Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. could still be 4 weeks from full return

Penix said it ‘could be earlier,’ depending on how his body heals.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. participates during the first day of training camp at the training facility Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. participates during the first day of training camp at the training facility Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t cleared by his doctor to participate in 11-on-11 practice sessions during Falcons training camp, and the third-year quarterback’s status may remain unchanged through the entire preseason.

“I was told another four weeks, possibly going into that next stage,” Penix said Wednesday morning. “But at the same time, it could be earlier. It just depends on how my body is doing throughout this whole camp process.”

Penix said after mandatory minicamp he expected to be cleared for 11-on-11 participation when he arrived for training camp. It was difficult, he acknowledged, but as he works through the third ACL tear of his career, he opts to prioritize his health.

“I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating,” Penix said. “Because at the same time, I care about getting back healthy, because the last thing I want to do is get out there and not be able to get myself to 100%. I feel like that’s only right for the team … .”

Penix, who’s eight months removed from tearing his ACL last November, is further along in his recovery than his doctor expected. But when he’ll be fully cleared remains a mystery hanging over the 26-year-old signal-caller’s head entering a training camp competition with Tua Tagovailoa.

“I don’t know,” Penix said about his return date. “I’m just running my own race, just taking it day by day. There’s no set date where it’s like, ‘OK, this day you’re going to be good.’ Like, no, it don’t work like that. Sometimes the body reacts great, sometimes it doesn’t. So, you never really know.

“But at the same time, I just got to do what I can to make sure I’m taking the right steps and continue to move forward.”