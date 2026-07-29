Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. could still be 4 weeks from full return

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. participates during the first day of training camp at the training facility Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Penix said it ‘could be earlier,’ depending on how his body heals.

Penix said it ‘could be earlier,’ depending on how his body heals.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t cleared by his doctor to participate in 11-on-11 practice sessions during Falcons training camp, and the third-year quarterback’s status may remain unchanged through the entire preseason.

“I was told another four weeks, possibly going into that next stage,” Penix said Wednesday morning. “But at the same time, it could be earlier. It just depends on how my body is doing throughout this whole camp process.”

Quick QB recap: Tua Tagovailoa did not practice Wednesday. Michael Penix Jr. still not cleared for 11-on-11, could be another 4 weeks. Falcons released Trevor Siemian and signed Cooper Rush, who practiced same-day after signing Monday. Full breakdown on https://t.co/kxRHjhTNWE pic.twitter.com/o1gBcSLmMk — AJC Sports (@AJCsports) July 29, 2026

Penix said after mandatory minicamp he expected to be cleared for 11-on-11 participation when he arrived for training camp. It was difficult, he acknowledged, but as he works through the third ACL tear of his career, he opts to prioritize his health.