Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa battling back injury, out for start of training camp

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a back injury and won’t participate in the team’s first training camp practice Wednesday in Flowery Branch. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Tagovailoa is expected to be back ‘sooner than later,’ coach Kevin Stefanski says.

Tagovailoa is expected to be back ‘sooner than later,’ coach Kevin Stefanski says.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a back injury and won’t participate in the team’s first training camp practice Wednesday in Flowery Branch.

“I’m not a medical professional, so I don’t want to misspeak, but I would tell you he’s getting better and I expect him to be out there shortly,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Wednesday morning ahead of the start of camp. “Sooner than later.”

With Tagovailoa not practicing and Michael Penix Jr. still held out from 11-on-11 practice while recovering from a torn ACL suffered last November, the Falcons’ lone healthy quarterback is Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie from Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead.