The Win Column: Matt vs. Freddie

His go-ahead three-run shot against the Diamondbacks on Sunday made 36 homers on the season. He broke the single-season franchise record for home runs back in 2023 … and by September’s end, he could have the most of any player in their first five seasons with the Braves.
⚾ Braves: A rather tough upcoming slate also offers three midweek day games, including Wednesday’s series finale in Minnesota (1:40 p.m.), Thursday’s rain-delay makeup with the White Sox (2:10 p.m.) and Friday’s series opener in Milwaukee (4:10 p.m.).
🏀 Dream: More momentarily, but a four-game road trip starts with a Tuesday night matchup against the Las Vegas Aces (9 p.m., ESPN) and a Thursday night visit with the L.A. Sparks (10 p.m., Prime Video).
🏆 Little League World Series: The festivities start Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. No team from Georgia this year, but Phenix City, Alabama (right across the Chattahoochee from Columbus) is about as close as you can get.
Fun fact: Phenix City, which opens play at 3 p.m. Wednesday, has the only girl playing in this year’s tournament.
Another fun fact: The Braves take on the Brewers in Williamsport on Aug. 23.
🫣 Falcons: The Dirty Birds head to Indianapolis for joint practices with the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday. They clash in a formal exhibition on Saturday (1 p.m., Fox 5). Head coach Kevin Stefanski previously deemed starters unlikely to see action in the second preseason game.
⚽ United: Atlanta United — which finally returned home and finally won a match over the weekend — rolls into Minnesota on Wednesday night (8:30 p.m., Apple TV).
🗣️ “Per WNBA tracking data, Reese is making 48% of her shot attempts from within 5 feet of the basket. That’s the lowest mark among 18 players with at least five attempts per game from that range.”
Yeesh. And during Sunday’s loss?
🗣️ “Reese did her usual good work on defense and the boards (14 rebounds, including five offensive). But she scored just 15 points on 16 shots. She missed 9 of 13 attempts from within 5 feet, including one that could have won the game.”
Team leader Allisha Gray said the team has “all the faith in the world” in Reese.
Something to keep an eye on down the stretch and into the playoffs, though.
OK, FINE, WE’LL DO A LITTLE FALCONS
After learning that pass rusher James Pearce Jr. would be suspended for eight regular season games, the Falcons went out and laid an all-around egg in their preseason opener.
A few follow-ups:
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (3-for-5 for 22 yards, one fumble) deemed his performance unacceptable: “What we put out there is not a reflection of the hard work that we’ve put in the first two weeks in training camp and it does no justice for the work that our coaches have implemented.”
Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday morning that the team is “continuing on our process, continuing where we are,” in terms of choosing a quarterback.
They’ll do 7-on-7s during their joint practices with the Colts this week, so Michael Penix Jr. can participate.
In terms of replacing Pearce (and the injured Jalon Walker): “The Falcons started Samson Ebukam and Cameron Thomas at outside linebacker in their preseason opener, while Azeez Ojulari also saw extensive action,” AJC beat writer Daniel Flick wrote. “Bralen Trice, who rotated with the first-team defense during training camp, didn’t play because of an undisclosed injury that’s not expected to be a long-term issue.”