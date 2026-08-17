Sports Short-handed Dream suffer heartbreak in overtime loss to Fever Allisha Gray’s career-high-tying 32 points not enough in 95-91 defeat. Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) and guard Rhyne Howard (10) walks off the court after losing to the Indiana Fever in overtime of a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Micahya Costen – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 12 minutes ago Share

In a game that could’ve gone either way towards the end, the Indiana Fever pulled away with a 95-91 win against the Dream in overtime on Sunday. After grabbing an early 83-81 lead in overtime, the Dream gave up eight straight points to the Fever, who never lost the lead in overtime again, although the Dream trailed just 93-91 with 10 seconds left. Allisha Gray tied her career high with 32 points to lead all scorers, while Angel Reese finished with another double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Caitlin Clark, despite shooting just 3-for-10 from 3-point range, led the Fever with 26 points and 9 assists.

The contest started as a back-and-forth matchup, with both teams trading baskets. Even when the Fever pulled away in the second quarter, the Dream used effective ball movement to work their way out of a jam and took the lead going into halftime, 44-40. With Brionna Jones out with a left leg injury and Jordin Canada sidelined with an illness, Jaylyn Sherrod stepped up as the team’s primary point guard Sunday. Though she’s still figuring out how to finish at the basket after quick drives down the court, she held her own as a starter while navigating through the Fever’s defense. Head coach Karl Smesko emptied his weapons early, with Aaliyah Nye, Madina Okot and Isobel Borlase making early appearances to help fuel the team in the first quarter. Te-Hina Paopao, who had been sidelined since mid-July, also checked in for the first time since suffering her right leg injury. Key Moments Borlase sparked the Dream’s offense with quality shot selections and quick releases from both the 3-point line and in the paint. Alongside Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, she helped Atlanta shoot 25.81% from beyond the arc, which was essential in pulling away from the Fever early on.

Top performers Dream

Allisha Gray: 32 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists Angel Reese: 15 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists Rhyne Howard: 17 points, 5 assists Madina Okot: 8 points, 7 rebounds Fever Caitlin Clark: 26 points, 9 assists Makayla Timpson: 20 points, 7 rebounds Kelsey Mitchell: 20 points Aliyah Boston: 18 points, 14 rebounds Highlight Play With 1:46 left in the second quarter, Borlase knocked down a 3-pointer right at the shot-clock buzzer off an assist from Okot. That also tied the game at 38-38. goes here. Quotable: “That we’re right there. I know tonight didn’t go the way that we wanted to, but we had some plays down, and we showed some fight. And I think it’s, although we need to get the win, I think it’s yeah, some problems that we know that we can beat a team like that.” - Isobel Borlase on what she took away from the loss