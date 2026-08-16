AJC Varsity rankings: Grayson drops out, Corky Kell winners make jumps

Roswell quarterback Matthew Schletty (left) runs against Walton defensive back Aiden Opore during the fourth quarter of their Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Roswell won 32-20. (Jason Getz/AJC)

North Gwinnett, Roswell move up in poll. Brookwood enters in Class 7A. Grayson is out.

North Gwinnett, Roswell move up in poll. Brookwood enters in Class 7A. Grayson is out.

North Gwinnett and Roswell moved up two positions in their classifications, Brookwood entered the rankings and Grayson fell out following their performances in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last week.

North Gwinnett, then No. 5 in Class 7A, beat then-No. 3 Grayson 37-22 in the first meeting between those Gwinnett County powers since 2017.

North Gwinnett led 37-0 in the third quarter.

North Gwinnett is now No. 3. Grayson is out for the first time since 2024, when the Rams also lost their opener in the Corky Kell Classic, to Collins Hill, before bouncing back to win their final 14 games and a state championship.