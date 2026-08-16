AJC Varsity rankings: Grayson drops out, Corky Kell winners make jumps

North Gwinnett and Roswell moved up two positions in their classifications, Brookwood entered the rankings and Grayson fell out following their performances in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last week.
North Gwinnett, then No. 5 in Class 7A, beat then-No. 3 Grayson 37-22 in the first meeting between those Gwinnett County powers since 2017.
North Gwinnett led 37-0 in the third quarter.
North Gwinnett is now No. 3. Grayson is out for the first time since 2024, when the Rams also lost their opener in the Corky Kell Classic, to Collins Hill, before bouncing back to win their final 14 games and a state championship.
Brookwood joined the 7A rankings at No. 9 after a 52-7 victory over Cambridge, an unranked Class 6A team that has gone 19-6 the past two seasons. Brookwood, which went 9-3 last season, is ranked for the first time since 2023.
Roswell rose to No. 5 in Class 6A after beating Walton, a 7A team, 32-20. Roswell has beaten Walton in close games each of the past three seasons.
Those were three of the only four games played last week. The other game, also part of the Corky Kell Classic, saw South Gwinnett beat Lanier. Neither is ranked.
The first full schedule of games of the season is this week. They include No. 1 Buford of 7A against No. 2 Gainesville of 6A, No. 1 Thomas County Central of 6A against No. 8 Colquitt County of 7A, and No. 2 Benedictine of 5A against No. 2 Toombs County of 3A.
The number in parentheses directly after the ranking is the team’s previous ranking.