Atlanta Braves Braves face 7 road games in 7 days across 4 cities Trip ends at Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Atlanta Braves shortstop Jim Jarvis (left) celebrates a defensive play with Braves third baseman Austin Riley to end the top of the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 50 minutes ago Share

It will be quite a week for the Braves. The team left Atlanta on Sunday, after beating the Diamondbacks 5-3 at Truist Park, and arrived in Minneapolis where they are scheduled to play three games against the Twins starting Monday. And that’s just the beginning of the fun. After a day game Wednesday, the Braves will head south to Chicago where they are scheduled to face the White Sox on Thursday afternoon. That’s a makeup of a June 11 rainout at Rate Field. From there, the Braves will head to Milwaukee to play the Brewers, first Friday night and then Saturday afternoon. But not Sunday.

Those two teams are scheduled to meet in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night as part of MLB’s Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark. The Braves will spend the night in Milwaukee on Saturday before getting to Pennsylvania on Sunday ahead of the game. A welcome off day is scheduled for Aug. 24. “It’ll be a grind,” Braves first baseman Matt Olson said. “It’s not going to be ideal for us. There’s no way to kind of sugarcoat that. But Little League game will be fun. At least those cities are kind of close to each other. And we got a chance to kind of build off this win (Sunday) and pick up some steam here.” This week’s trip will not only test the Braves from a travel and endurance standpoint, but from a competitive standpoint as well.

The Twins (60-65) are still very much alive in the American League’s Wild Card race, entering the week 1.5-games back of a playoff spot.