Braves Report: Eight straight and feeling great

But inside the clubhouse? Well, I asked Braves beat writer Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) about that.
📝 Here’s what he wrote:
The gap between Sunday’s series finale against the Nationals and Tuesday evening’s series opener against the Marlins felt like a fortnight and not a little more than 48 hours. The Braves’ front office was taken through the ringer for not making a splashy trade, shipping out catcher Joey Bart and outfielder Eli White, and designating Jorge Mateo for assignment.
But while fans, pundits and reporters (guilty) clamor about trades and roster moves (or the lack thereof), the actual baseball team goes about its business.
And the Braves just went out, won three games and ran their winning streak to eight.
“We’re in a really good spot,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “Some new faces, and some really good guys. Played against them and so (we) know what they’re capable of. Vibes are really good right now. We’re a really good ballclub, so we got to keep that mindset and continue to push forward.”
So much for a dramatic letdown or a bunch of mopey faces.
Winning certainly helps with that, right Mr. Bishop?
And doing it with stellar starts from Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder is even better.
Overall, Atlanta starters have a 3.77 ERA on the season, third best in the National League. They’ve been good of late, too.
From columnist Michael Cunningham: “They had a streak of 14 consecutive starts with no more than three runs allowed from July 22 through Wednesday. (They) had MLB’s second-best ERA from the All-Star break through Wednesday and the sixth-most innings pitched during that stretch.”
The Bravos spend the weekend at Yankee Stadium — where they’ll get a pretty good look at how their starters match up against an ace-heavy rotation.
BRAVES AT YANKEES
📺 Game times: Friday through Sunday at 7:05 p.m., 3:05 p.m. and 1:35 p.m., respectively. All on BravesVision.
🤔 What to know: The Braves visit the Bronx for the first time since 2024. They’ll face a Yankees squad that 1) trails Tampa Bay in the American League East standings and 2) is missing Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger.
But New York did pick up Nationals slugger Luis García Jr. (24 homers, 78 RBIs) at the trade deadline — and keep an eye on freshly summoned super prospect George Lombard Jr., too. He homered in his big league debut.
⚾ The probable starters: As mentioned, Mahle gets his first start since coming over from the Giants … while the Yankees roll out quite a collection of arms.
Tyler Mahle (3-9, 5.13 ERA) vs. Max Fried (4-3, 3.12)
Chris Sale (12-6, 2.08) vs. Gerrit Cole (5-5, 3.42)
Grant Holmes (7-4, 3.67) vs. Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.26)
Mahle started against the Yankees way back in the third game of the season, allowing two earned runs and striking out five over four innings.
Some interesting (hopeful?) insight from Braves pitching coach Jeremy Hefner: “The Giants had introduced, like, some type of sweeper thing, and a two-seam, and then a cutter — and to mixed results. And then, kind of the last month, he went on a good run. He kind of went back to who he always was, and so we’re just going to continue that and make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to support him.”
BRAVES VS. METS
📺 Game times: Monday through Wednesday, all at 7:15 p.m. on BravesVision. Tuesday’s game simulcasts on your local Gray TV station.
🤔 What to know: In case you lost track, these guys are no longer Mets: Starting pitchers Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta; relievers Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazobán and A.J. Minter; and outfielder Tyrone Taylor.
To compensate, they called up former Braves outfielder Cristian Pache and several pitching prospects … including Jefry Yan, a fireballing left-handed reliever whose leaping strikeout celebrations have already elevated eyebrows.
Atlanta still hasn’t won a series against the boys from Flushing this season.
🎉 Free stuff: Lots lined up for the first 15,000 fans at Truist Park, with Michael Harris II football jerseys on Monday, Spencer Strider’s vinyl record compilation on Tuesday and a Javy López bobblehead on Wednesday.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
He needs to play tomorrow, please. He was talking a lot.
- Ronald Acuña Jr., on Ozzie Albies getting the night off Thursday.